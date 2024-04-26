Olumide A. Ajayi, Executive Director/CEO of the Africa Leadership Foundation has been selected by the African Union to serve on its Reference Group.

The group which comprises leading Legal and Gender Experts from African Union (AU) member states, has been tasked to draft and negotiate a Convention for Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (C-EVAWG) among member states.

This position was advanced at the 37th Summit of the African Union held earlier in the year in line with Goal 17 of Aspiration 6 of Agenda 2063. The group is expected to provide advisory and technical guidance and support in drafting the convention.

They will also provide expertise on the text of the draft convention, including addressing contestations, finding consensus and ensuring compliance/alignment with the AU agreement language on issues under discussion.

The objective is to address the high preponderance of Gender Based Violence perpetrated majorly against women on the continent. The group is expected to function until the adoption of the Convention by the Assembly of Heads of States.

According to AU, the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls, including sexual violence in conflict situations and harmful practices will help to bridge the inequality gap between men and women.

It is the first of its kind in the global setting and the United Nations (UN) is very keen on supporting its emergence.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

ALSO READ: African Union appoints Tinubu health champion

Mr Ajayi is a Gender Equality and Women Empowerment (GEWE) advocate and expert with pedigree. As Advisor and Consultant to a number of African countries, UN Agencies and inter-governmental Organisations, he has devoted a great amount of professional expertise in the design of performance and accountability framework for some of Africa’s women rights instrument including the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa (SDGEA) and the Additional Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa generally known as the Maputo Protocol.

He will bring to the Reference Group his wealth of experience in gender, development, and inclusive governance.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

