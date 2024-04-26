The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), through its social accountability project, UDEME, has wrapped up a two-day virtual project tracking and reporting workshop for the 2024 U-Monitors cohort.

This year, 30 student journalists and fresh graduates will be tracking and reporting capital projects across 25 states.

The focus is on exposing procurement infringements, empowering citizens at the grassroots and using the power of the media to impact changes at the grassroots, while holding government officials accountable.

The program will run for six months.

The virtual training exposed participants to government budgetary processes, data journalism, investigative reporting, feature and multimedia storytelling and impact tracking.

The selected journalists will be paired with mentors who are reputable editors in Nigerian newsrooms to provide editorial guidance and support.

Dapo Olorunyomi, Chief Executive Officer CJID taught the U-monitors on accountability journalism, emphasizing the role of the media in holding government accountable.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“The notion of accountability journalism, the notion of governance, the notion of public offices, the notion of delivering your duties to citizens as a public officer are democratic context that gives journalism a meaning.

“The media is fundamentally the project of democracy, it is a mechanism of accountability that we are holding as journalists.”

According to him, it is the duty of the students who are journalists to ensure accountability in the whole process of governance and democracy building.

On her part, the Project Manager, Ijeoma Okereke-Adagba said there has been lack of transparency on procurement processes in the country which called for budget tracking and reporting.

“I’m hoping that with this new cohort we can do more impactful work and tell stories that will drive changes in our society.”

ALSO READ: UDEME commences maiden accountability fellowship with 21 journalists

Mrs Okereke-Adagba said there is a need for U-monitors to track and report on projects that will add impact to those communities which will help in holding leaders accountable and will also reduce corruption in the country.

The Deputy Director of Accountability for the CJID, Mboho Eno during his closing remarks appreciated the U-Monitors for their contributions over the years.

“I want to thank you all for still believing in our dear country. Our budgetary and procurement processes can be transparent. For this reason, you applied to be in the 2024 cohort of the U-Monitor programme.

“We promise you all that this process will be worth your time. However, it would be best to make it worth your time. The CJID/UDEME is committed to mentoring a younger generation of accountability reporters who will continue to champion the cause of transparent budgetary/procurement processes nationally and globally.”

Precious Akintulubo, a first time U-monitor at the UDEME programme said she aspires to become a journalist that will hold leaders to account.

“My aspirations following the UDEME Monitor Programme involve becoming a skilled Social Accountability Journalist.

“Given the alarming rate of abandoned projects across the country, it would be incredibly rewarding to play a role in bringing justice to this situation. I eagerly await what the future holds,” she added.

Baba Machina, who will be tracking from Yobe State said the UDEME programme has exposed him on how procurement processes are being carried out.

“Upon being selected for the fellowship, I am eagerly anticipating that it will equip me with a comprehensive set of journalism knowledge, skills, and resources essential for proficiently investigating procurement matters within my state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

