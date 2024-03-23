Amaju Pinnick, the former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and Davido have reached an out-of-court settlement regarding the breach of contract lawsuit filed against the singer by Pinnick-led Brownhill Investment Company Limited.

PREMIUM TIMES reported on 1 November 2023 that Mr Pinnick filed a lawsuit against Davido for cyberbullying and defamation of character. Brownhill Event Centre (owned by Mr Pinnick) sued the singer for an alleged breach of contract.

On 30 March 2023, Davido’s company signed a performance agreement with BrownHill Event Inc. to perform at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again’ concert on 6 October 2023.

But Davido was absent from the event because he scheduled another show in Melbourne, Australia, on the same day.

On Friday, The Cable newspaper stated that a high court in Delta State granted the request for an out-of-court settlement.

The newspaper reported that Davido agreed to pay N30 million to Mr Pinnick within seven days of executing the settlement terms as a partial contribution to the claimant’s outstanding legal fees in the suit.

The newspaper added that Davido also agreed to perform live at this year’s ‘Warri Again’ concert slated for 4 October 2024.

The $94,500 earlier paid to the defendant (Davido) by the claimant would be considered for the performance at the event (this year’s ‘Warri Again’ concert).

Other out-of-court settlement agreement

As per the out-of-court settlement agreement, Davido will withdraw the appeal filed against the court ruling dated 16 January 2024.

Furthermore, the claimant will arrange a private jet to transport the defendant and provide accommodation and other logistics for their performance at the upcoming ‘Warri Again’ concert.

The settlement terms would be binding on all parties involved in the lawsuit, including their agents, successors, or anyone acting on their behalf.

The terms will take effect immediately upon execution and will be endorsed by the parties’ respective lawyers when the matter is presented in court.

Background

In its lawsuit against Davido, Brownhill Event Centre stated that Davido disappointed them in both the 2014 and 2019 editions of the “Warri Again” events.

The event centre said despite being paid for these events, Davido did not show up to perform and was subsequently required to refund the payments he had received.

The group further stated that Davido has a history of breaching contracts, failing to fulfil obligations, and engaging in cyberbullying, harassment, and threats against those who hold him accountable or raise concerns about his behaviour.

As part of the lawsuit, the event centre requested the court to order Davido to refund the N70 million payment made on 6 April for his scheduled performance at the 19th edition of the Warri Again event.

