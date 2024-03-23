The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Friday declared 97 persons wanted for terrorism, violent extremism and secessionist threats against the country.

Among those declared wanted is a factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, who is based in Finland but is believed to be behind the insecurity in the South-east region.

According to the names and pictures posted by the military authorities, 43 persons were declared wanted in the North-west zone, plagued by banditry.

Some of them are Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakubu; Boka; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

Thirty-three persons were declared wanted in the North-east where Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists operate.

They include Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Thirty-three Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule.

In the North-central and South-east, 21 persons were declared wanted by the DHQ for insurgency and violent crimes. They are Mr Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma; ThankGod; Gentle; Flavour; Mathew; David Ndubuisi; and High Chief Williams Agbor.

Others are Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka; Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple among others.

The defence headquarters’ spokesperson, Edward Buba, confirmed the names and pictures of the declared persons to journalists.

However, unlike in the past, no bounty was placed on the 97 persons declared wanted.

In November 2022, the military authorities placed a bounty of N5 million on each of the 19 bandits declared wanted.

