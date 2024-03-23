Seventeen pupils abducted two weeks ago from a Tsangaya school in Gidan Baya in Gada Local Government Area of Sokoto State have been released

PREMIUM TIMES reported how terrorists abducted the children on 9 March from a Tsangaya school – a traditional facility for the teaching of the Qur’an and Islamic knowledge.

The Sokoto State government on Saturday said the children were rescued by the Nigerian Army in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser.

However, the government did not state whether the release of the children involved the payment of a ransom to their abductors.

The governor’s spokesperson, Abubakar Bawa, announced the rescue of the children through a statement.

“The Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, has successfully rescued the 17 Tsangaya pupils, abducted by bandits in Gada Local Government about two weeks ago.

“This came to the fore when the military presented the 17 rescued children and a lady to the Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

“Speaking at a brief occasion to receive the rescued victims, Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended the military and the Office of the National Security Adviser for successfully rescuing the abducted children.

“He added that all the rescued children have been subjected to medical examination to ascertain their health condition.

“All the children have been found healthy and are ready to be reunited with their parents,” he added.

The governor also announced a donation of two bags of grains and N100,000 to each of the rescued abductees.

“I want to use this medium to call on people of the state to continue to support the present administration in its quest to fully secure the state,” Mr Bawa quoted the governor saying.

He said the governor also stressed the need for the people to always cooperate with the various security operatives, especially on credible intelligence gathering to nip banditry and other crimes in the bud in the state.

“Earlier, the Garrison Commander 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto, Gen. Tawasimi, commended the State Governor for his unflinching support to the military especially in the task of ridding the state of banditry.

“He restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to making Sokoto a secure place and appealed for more support from the public,” the statement said.

The abduction in Sokoto came a few days after terrorists abducted 287 pupils of primary and secondary schools in Kuriga in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Those students are still being held by their abductors who have reportedly demanded a N1 billion ransom for their release.

