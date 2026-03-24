The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has projected confidence in the party’s internal processes and national dominance as key officials seeking to retain their positions underwent screening ahead of its 2026 national convention.

At the screening venue in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, used his appearance before the party’s National Convention Aspirants’ Screening Committee to highlight what he described as reforms that have strengthened internal democracy and reduced disputes within the ruling party.

The screening committee, chaired by Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, screened Mr Yilwatda at the Transcorp Hilton, after which he was asked to “take a bow,” a gesture typically reserved for unopposed or highly favoured aspirants.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Yilwatda said the APC had moved away from personality-driven politics to a system governed by established procedures, stressing that party members are now subject to uniform rules regardless of status.

He also linked the development to what he described as a smoother build-up to the party’s national convention, noting that the screening and other preparatory activities had so far recorded minimal friction.

The APC chairman contrasted this with opposition parties, which he said are often characterised by internal crises, adding that the ruling party has instead relied on internal arbitration to resolve disputes arising from congresses across various levels.

According to him, the party has recorded little or no litigation from its recent congresses, an outcome he attributed to growing confidence in its internal mechanisms.

Mr Yilwatda further argued that the APC maintains a broader national footprint than its rivals, citing electoral victories across multiple regions in recent by-elections as evidence of its spread across the six geopolitical zones.

He said the party’s membership profile also reflects a generational shift, with about half of its members aged between 18 and 35, a trend he said positions the APC for long-term political relevance.

“This clearly shows that we are the most youthful party in the country and that the future belongs to the APC,” he said.

He added that efforts are ongoing to deepen inclusion, particularly through a 35 per cent affirmative action target for women in party structures.

“If you look at recent by-elections, APC has recorded wins in Kano, Zaria, Adamawa, the South-west, South-south, and South-east. No other political party has achieved this in the past year,” he added..

The chairman, who has led the party for about eight months, credited governors, lawmakers and grassroots members for recent gains, describing them as products of collective effort.

He pledged to consolidate on the progress if returned to office, while emphasising that the APC prioritises formal membership and party discipline over loose political alliances.

Meanwhile, the National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, was also cleared by the screening committee to contest at the national convention scheduled for 27 – 28 March at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Mr Basiru, who indicated he is the sole aspirant for the position, said the committee acknowledged administrative reforms introduced at the party’s national secretariat since he assumed office in August 2023.

He cited the introduction of a name-based membership registration system, which he said has expanded the party’s database to about 12 million members, alongside efforts to strengthen bureaucratic efficiency and streamline internal processes, including the conduct of primaries.

The APC scribe said the next phase would focus on activating party structures from the polling unit level to the national level, with particular emphasis on revitalising the National Advisory Council after the convention.

He expressed confidence that a strengthened organisational framework would further position the APC in Nigeria’s political landscape, while assuring members of a peaceful and well-coordinated convention.

“We believe the convention will be peaceful and one of the most colourful and eventful gatherings of any political party in Nigeria. The party has assembled eminent personalities to ensure a successful outing,” he said.

The screening exercise, held on Tuesday, forms part of the party’s internal electoral process to verify the credentials and eligibility of aspirants vying for positions in the National Working Committee (NWC).

Its outcome will determine the final list of candidates eligible to contest at the convention, where delegates are expected to elect the party’s national leadership, a process seen as critical to consolidating the APC’s structure ahead of future elections.