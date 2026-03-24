Political realignments in Zamfara State deepened on Tuesday, as the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wadatau Madawaki, resigned following the defection of Governor Dauda Lawal from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), along with all members of the State House of Assembly.

Mr Madawaki said his resignation was informed by his loyalty to the PDP, stressing that he could not join the APC.

“I only resigned because the governor is joining the APC. I’m a PDP member, I’ve never been in the APC, and I’m not ready to be an APC member,” he told Channels Television.

He dismissed suggestions of pressure, describing his decision as voluntary.

“The governor has never forced anyone to resign… I only resigned because I think it is an honourable thing to do,” he added.

The Zamfara State Government has accepted his resignation. The Secretary to the State Government, Abubakar Nakwada, said the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Abdulmalik Gajam, has been directed to act as the Minister of Education.

Assembly aligns with governor

The resignation comes amid a sweeping political shift triggered by Mr Lawal’s defection, which has extended to the legislature.

On Monday, the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki, and 12 lawmakers announced their defection from the PDP to the APC during plenary in Gusau after submitting their resignation letters from the opposition party.

Mr Moriki said the decision was taken to align with the governor and enhance cooperation with the federal government.

“It became necessary for all of us to support Gov. Dauda Lawal to bring more development to the state,” he said.

Among those who defected were Deputy Speaker Adamu Aliyu, Majority Leader Bello Mazawaje and Chief Whip Rilwanu Nagambo.

Following the defections, all 24 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly are now in the APC, effectively giving the ruling party full control of the state legislature.

Broader political shift

Mr Lawal defected from the PDP alongside his deputy, Mani Mummuni, and several members of the state executive council, amid internal challenges within the opposition party.

The APC National Secretariat has scheduled an official reception for the governor and other defectors. The event is expected to be led by Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the party’s national leadership.

The development marks a significant shift in Zamfara’s political landscape, as both the executive and legislative arms of government are now controlled by the APC.