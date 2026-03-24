‎‎The Anambra State Government, on Tuesday, marked the 2026 World Tuberculosis Day with the inauguration of tricycles to enhance mobile tuberculosis (TB) testing across the state.

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‎Speaking at the event in Awka, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Obiageli Uchebo, said “the occasion is not merely ceremonial but a call to action against the disease”.

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‎Ms Uchebo described TB as a preventable, treatable and curable disease.

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‎She said that ending the disease required collective efforts from the government, communities and stakeholders.

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‎“The theme of the 2026 commemoration, which is ‘Yes! We Can End TB’, underscores the need for national governments to take ownership of TB response, while communities and healthcare providers drive grassroots implementation.

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‎“According to statistics, nearly two-thirds of global TB cases occur in eight high-burden countries, including Nigeria.

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‎“Africa accounts for about one-quarter of the global TB burden, largely due to factors, such as high prevalence of HIV co-infection, poverty and malnutrition,” she said.

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‎The commissioner assured residents that TB testing and treatment remain free in the state, adding that no one would be denied access on financial grounds.

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‎Earlier, the Programme Manager, TB, Buruli Ulcer and Leprosy Control, Ugochukwu Chukwulobelu, lectured participants on tuberculosis, its causes and symptoms.

‎Mr Chukwulobelu called for early diagnosis and treatment.

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‎He said the newly inaugurated tricycles would improve outreach services, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

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‎The News Agency of Nigeria reports that World Tuberculosis Day is observed annually on 24 March to raise awareness and mobilise efforts to end the disease globally.