The federal government has congratulated the Super Eagles for defeating the Pharaohs of Egypt to clinch the third position in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

This is contained in a statement issued by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, on Saturday in Abuja.

“On behalf of the Federal Government and all Nigerians, I congratulate the Super Eagles on winning the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Their performance throughout the tournament was a source of pride and joy for our nation.

“They have upheld Nigeria’s rich football tradition with heart, skill, and resilience. From the group stages to the final whistle in Casablanca, they showed courage, unity, and belief in one another.

“They didn’t just play; they inspired millions of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“Securing a bronze medal adds to Nigeria’s remarkable record in AFCON history, where the Super Eagles have now continued their strong legacy at this level.

“The way they competed, especially against strong teams, showed discipline and an unbroken fighting spirit,” Mr Idris said.

He thanked the coaches, support staff, and every player who wore the green and white jersey for their dedication and sacrifice.

The minister noted that they faced challenges with determination and gave their best on every pitch.

“They reminded us that true strength lies in teamwork, belief, and pride in our nation, Nigeria. Their effort has shown that Nigeria remains a powerhouse in African football.

“Although the ultimate prize may have eluded us this time, know that this bronze medal is earned with dignity and effort.

“It belongs to every Nigerian who cheered, believed, and stood by them throughout this competition.

“Celebrate this achievement with pride, and let it strengthen our resolve for future challenges.

“They have done well, and we are filled with gratitude and admiration for how they represented our nation.

“Congratulations, Super Eagles. Nigeria applauds you,” Mr Idris said.

(NAN)