For many, the early days of the New Year seem like the quasi-perfect time to improve on goals and rethink choices. New Year’s resolutions on the other hand, serve as a wonderful way to set intentions and create a sense of direction for the year ahead. They provide a sense of focus and motivation for positive changes in routines, behaviours and outlook. A great number of people enter the new year eager to pursue their resolutions, but many end up abandoning them nearly as quickly as they set them, even with the best of intentions. People fail to uphold their resolutions not because they are weak, lazy, or apathetic, but frequently due to the absence of a clear structure and because they often overlook the emotional factors involved. These may include no clear plan, too large a resolution, unrealistic timelines or expectations, over commitment, busy schedules, being comfortable with the status quo, reluctance to truly embrace change, being overwhelmed or easily discouraged or/ and the underestimation of how much effort it takes to override old routines as the brain naturally clings to familiar patterns. However, it is perfectly acceptable not to achieve every goal one sets, and slips should not be construed as failure. What matters more than rigid resolutions is adopting a mindful approach to the new year.

Last year, we explored some of the common misconceptions and myths around mental and brain health from the idea that men are immune to mental health challenges to the belief that aging is synonymous with loneliness and older adults do not respond to therapy. This year invites us to go further. Beyond debunking misconceptions, we will be exploring more practical, and readily accessible tools for mental wellbeing. Strategies whose effectiveness are well established, drawing from scientific evidence, cultural traditions, and daily lived experiences. A good place to start is mindfulness, which simply means the state of being fully present and aware of one’s current moment. It involves noticing your thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and environment without judgment. In essence, maintaining a calm awareness of one’s experiences on a moment-to-moment basis. Moving from myths to mindfulness is not a trend but marks a necessary shift that begins with choosing to approach our mental well being with openness, curiosity, and compassion.

In our increasing Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) world, mindfulness is a vital tool for resilience and intentional living that helps people stay grounded and focused amid the world’s rapid change and unpredictability. Mindfulness cultivates stability during volatile periods, provides calm in uncertain times, improves concentration and sound judgment when life appears full of ambiguity or overwhelming. It also supports emotional regulation and improves self‑awareness, both of which are essential for nurturing healthier relationships in the new year. Instead of focusing on what one could not accomplish and its attendant disappointment, it helps one to notice what is needed in each moment which could be to just pause to rest or to seek clarity or to connect with people in ways that go beyond phone lines and digital devices.

Erroneously, mindfulness as a practical tool is often viewed as an “ajebo” flex or a foreign concept, something exotic or reserved for people with time and privilege. In truth, it is a skill people have been practising consciously and unconsciously in various forms long before the word became popular. Some lived examples include choosing to breathe deeply instead of snapping during a frustrating event (I still remember how our teachers would ask us to breathe in and out together before certain lessons or activities in primary school. Although we enjoyed how calming and steadying it felt, our young minds saw it as nothing more than a simple, playful routine, just another act our teachers designed to keep us from running wild and filling the classroom with noise. At the time, we never realized it was much more than that), noticing the taste and texture of your food while eating, grounding yourself by observing your surroundings when anxious. Mindfulness could also be those quiet moments after morning or evening prayers, the reflective pause before a difficult conversation, the calm that comes from listening to the rhythm of good soulful music, the satisfying feel of reading a good book, or the grounding effect of sitting with older adults who speak slowly, deliberately, and with quiet wisdom. In 2026, mental wellbeing does not have to be a remedy for what is broken but can be a quiet, preventive practice that asks for presence, nurtured through simple rituals that fit naturally into daily life.

Beginning the day with a moment of stillness and meditation helps set a calm tone and focus, while creating digital boundaries such as limiting screen time, turning off non‑essential notifications, and setting tech‑free moments help protect the mental health for both children and adults in this age of constant notifications. Rest, whether through short breaks, adequate sleep, and intentional downtime keeps the brain healthy and prevents cognitive decline. Engaging in activities such as gardening, reading, writing, prayer, creative arts, swimming, or volunteering provides a sense of purpose, connection and emotional regulation. Community remains one of the greatest strengths, a quiet force that holds us when the world feels unsteady reminding us that we never have to navigate life alone. Be it shared meals, trusted friends, or social gatherings, each offers essential emotional support. Practising emotional honesty and vulnerability in the right spaces, where you acknowledge and express your feelings without fear or the urge to suppress or invalidate them promotes healing rather than weakness. Seeking support and expert care from trusted loved ones or trained professionals, reminds us that we are not meant to struggle alone particularly as it pertains to protecting our mental health in the new year.

There are many forms of mindfulness techniques, ranging from simple practices woven into everyday life to those that require guidance from a professional. What matters is finding the approach that works for you, one that feels calming, grounding, and supportive. While deep breathing, mindful meditation, mindful eating and walking may come easy to many, easing into mindfulness techniques such as guided imagery, body scan, progressive muscle relaxation may seem challenging in the beginning but with intentionality, guidance, and practice they becomes a meaningful habit to embrace in the new year. One that supports mental well‑being both in the moment and all year long. As we progress in 2026, we have a powerful opportunity to reshape how we and our loved ones understand and care for our mental health, guided by empathy, knowledge, culture, support, and a commitment to being more present, non‑judgmental, and kind to ourselves throughout the year.

Have a beautiful and healthy New Year!

Margaret Uddin Ojeahere is the Founder of Noetic Minders and a Consultant Psychiatrist with Jos University Teaching Hospital.