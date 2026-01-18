President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Super Eagles for winning the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Mr Tinubu described the achievement as a “bronze that feels like gold,” praising the team’s resilience and fighting spirit.

“This bronze medal surely feels good like gold. Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles and our national team players,” the president said.

This is contained in a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday in Abuja.

The Super Eagles defeated Egypt, seven-time AFCON champions, via penalties after regulation time ended in a draw.

Mr Tinubu commended the team for overcoming the disappointment of their semi-final loss to host nation, Morocco, on Wednesday.

He said the players demonstrated determination, persistence and the can-do spirit for which Nigeria is known.

“Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed.

“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off,” Mr Tinubu said.

The bronze medal won on Saturday is Nigeria’s ninth in AFCON history.

Nigeria has now won the AFCON title three times, finished as runner-up four times and claimed third place on record nine occasions.

President Tinubu said Nigerians would be proud as the team receives their bronze medals on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco.

“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal on Sunday in Rabat, Morocco,” he said.

(NAN)