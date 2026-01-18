The Kano State Police Command has launched an investigation following the brutal murder of a mother and her six children at Dorayi Charanchi Quarters within the state metropolis.

The attack occurred on Saturday afternoon when unidentified assailants reportedly stormed the residence of one Haruna Bashir at 12:10 p.m.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Haruna Kiyawa, in a statement on Saturday, said the assailants utilised “dangerous weapons,” inflicting fatal injuries on the victims.

The victims have been identified as 35-year-old Fatima Abubakar and her six children.

The police said following the discovery of the scene, their bodies were evacuated and rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital in Kano, where they were certified dead by medical doctors.

Mr Kiyawa said in response to the murder, the police command has mobilised a specialised team to track down the killers.

The investigation is headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Wada Jarma, who has been mandated to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

“The Kano State Police Command extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and the people of Dorayi Charanchi and Kano State.”

The police also called on the residents to assist in the manhunt and provide any vital information that could help in arresting the fleeing suspect (s).

“Members of the public with useful information on the whereabouts of the assailants are advised to report to the nearest police station or contact the command,” the statement urged.

The attack occurred barely two months after unidentified assailants invaded a residence in the Tudun Yola area of the Kano metropolis in November last year, killing two housewives.

The police had also launched an investigation into the previous incident.

In his reaction to the latest killing, Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

The governor described the incident as barbaric, senseless, and a grave assault on human dignity.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Tofa, on Saturday, Mr Yusuf extended his condolences to the victims’ family, the people of Dorayi Chiranchi, and the entire Kano State.

He prayed that Allah should grant the departed souls eternal rest and give their loved ones the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

Meanwhile, the governor vowed that his administration would ensure that perpetrators of the tragic incident are brought to justice.

He directed the Kano State Police Command to immediately hunt down the perpetrators and ensure they are arrested and prosecuted.

According to the statement, Mr Yusuf also ordered the Kano Neighborhood Corps to intensify patrols and community surveillance across vulnerable areas, to prevent a recurrence of such a tragedy.

He called on residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies, and promptly report suspicious activities, while assuring that the government remains committed to protecting lives and property.