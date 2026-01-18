Egypt’s Head Coach, Hossam Hassan, has expressed pride in his players despite a 4–2 penalty shootout loss to Nigeria in the AFCON 2025 third-place play-off.

The encounter ended goalless in regulation time, with the Super Eagles claiming bronze after converting more kicks from the spot.

Hassan described the match as evenly balanced, noting that both teams showed discipline and tactical organisation.

“It was a very even game against a strong Nigerian team. Both sides were well-organised and focused throughout,” Hassan said.

He said Egypt controlled several phases of the contest but fell short on fine margins.

“In matches like this, details decide everything. Today, penalties made the difference,” he added.

The former Egyptian captain praised his players’ mentality and work rate during the tournament.

“My players showed great character, commitment and discipline. I am very satisfied with their performance,” Hassan said.

He stressed that the team never lost belief, even under pressure.

“They fought until the final moment. That spirit is something I am very proud of as a coach,” he noted.

Hassan described penalty shootouts as an unavoidable part of modern football.

“Penalties are part of the game. Sometimes they favour you, sometimes they don’t. You must accept it and move forward,” he said.

Looking ahead, the coach remained optimistic about Egypt’s future.

“This experience will make us stronger. We will learn, improve and continue working for future success,” Hassan said.

