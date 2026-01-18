Nigeria closed their AFCON 2025 campaign with grit, depth and defiance, edging Egypt 4–2 on penalties to claim the bronze medal after a tense goalless draw in regulation time.

Still nursing the emotional wounds of a semifinal penalty defeat to hosts Morocco, the Super Eagles were forced into another examination of mentality rather than magic. Against familiar rivals and seven-time champions Egypt, Eric Chelle’s side once again proved they could suffer, adapt and survive.

From bold selection calls to VAR drama and another shootout heroics from Stanley Nwabali, PREMIUM TIMES highlights five key takeaways from Nigeria’s third-place playoff victory.

Chelle rings the changes and trusts the fringe

Eric Chelle wasted no time reshuffling his pack.

The Super Eagles head coach made five changes to his starting XI following the draining semifinal loss to Morocco, balancing rotation with necessity as suspensions and injuries mounted.

At the back, Igor Ogbu stepped in for Calvin Bassey, who was suspended after picking up a yellow card against the hosts. The move paid off, with Ogbu slotting in seamlessly.

In midfield and attack, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze were all handed starts. Chukwueze’s inclusion was particularly notable, coming days after heavy criticism for his missed penalty in the semifinal.

Up front, Chelle made his boldest call. Paul Onuachu led the line in place of Victor Osimhen, who was ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury against Morocco. It was a clear signal that the Malian tactician was prioritising freshness and structure over sentiment.

Another quiet night for Salah

Once again, Mohamed Salah failed to rise.

The Liverpool star endured another frustrating outing in Egyptian colours, following an underwhelming display in Egypt’s semifinal loss to Senegal. Expected to lead by example, the Egyptian captain instead cut a subdued figure.

Salah struggled to find space or rhythm and was effectively neutralised by Bruno Onyemaechi, who stayed tight and disciplined throughout. For a player of Salah’s pedigree, it was another reminder that AFCON 2025 never truly tilted in his favour.

VAR takes centre stage; again

Technology ensured controversy was never far away.

VAR intervened in several decisive moments, beginning late in the first half when Akor Adams’ goal was ruled out, denying Nigeria a deserved lead heading into the break.

The drama continued in the final ten minutes. Adams was again at the heart of it, this time appealing for a penalty after a challenge involving Hamdy Fathy. VAR reviewed the incident and waved play on.

Moments later, Egypt screamed for a spot-kick of their own when Omar Marmoush went down following a challenge from Semi Ajayi. After another check, officials ruled the tackle fair, further inflaming tensions on both benches.

Injuries pile up as Nigeria dug deep

Nigeria’s depth was tested yet again.

First, Bright Osayi-Samuel was forced off in the second half after appearing to pull his hamstring while tracking back to stop an Egyptian counterattack.

Soon after, Semi Ajayi also signalled for a substitution, clutching his hamstring as the match neared its end. Two defensive injuries in quick succession could have destabilised the Super Eagles, but they held firm and dragged the contest to penalties.

Nwabali: Nigeria’s ice-cold constant

When the moment arrived, Stanley Nwabali delivered again.

The Chippa United captain capped his outstanding tournament with another decisive shootout performance, saving penalties from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush to swing the contest Nigeria’s way.

In a competition where fine margins defined progress, Nwabali’s calm presence from twelve yards became Nigeria’s greatest weapon. His saves sealed the bronze medal and reinforced his status as one of AFCON 2025’s standout goalkeepers.

Nigeria may leave Morocco without the trophy they dreamed of, but this bronze-medal finish, forged through resilience, rotation and nerve, offers both closure and confidence. For Eric Chelle and his Super Eagles, AFCON 2025 ends not in regret, but in resolve.