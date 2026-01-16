In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Master of the Day of Judgment, who raised the rank of His servant and His Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) above all those who came before and after. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, with no partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and His Messenger. May Allah send abundant peace and blessings upon him.

To Proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! With Ramadan fast approaching, many of us are thinking about how to make the most of it. How to truly ready our hearts, homes, and routines for the most blessed month of the year.

In Islam, this preparation doesn’t begin with the first sighting of the crescent moon. It actually starts much earlier. In fact, the Sahabah, the companions of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), even prepared for it six months in advance!

In our busy, unpredictable lives, half a year ahead might be hard to plan around. But even with two months to Ramadan, there’s still a lot we can do to prepare well.

The two months before Ramadan, Rajab and Sha’aban, provide us with many opportunities to cleanse our hearts with worship and discipline, and build habits that flourish in the Holiest month.

Imam Abubakar al-Warraq al-Balkhi (RA) said:

“Rajab is the month of planting the seeds, Sha’aban is the month of irrigating them, and Ramadan is the month of harvesting the crop.”

Rajab holds a special position in the Islamic calendar. As one of the four sacred months, it carries extra weight in both worship and conduct. Allah Almighty says:

“Verily, the number of months with Allah is twelve… four of them are sacred.” [Qur’an, 9:36]

A Hadith in Sahih al-Bukhari further identifies these months: Dhul-Qa’adah, Dhul-Hijjah, Muharram, and Rajab.

In these sacred months, good deeds are elevated while sinful actions are more serious. Fighting was traditionally prohibited during this time, a reminder of the sanctity and peace associated with these periods.

Rajab is also remembered for significant historical and spiritual moments:

• Birth of Ali (RA): Born on the 13th of Rajab, he was both a cousin and close companion of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him).

• Al Isra’ wal Mi’raj: The miraculous night journey and ascension of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), commonly believed to have occurred on the 27th of Rajab.

• Battle of Tabuk (9 AH): A major campaign where the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) led 30,000 Muslims against the Roman forces, resulting in the Romans retreating and a peaceful resolution.

• Liberation of Jerusalem (1187 CE): Salahuddin al-Ayyubi reclaimed Jerusalem in Rajab after 88 years under Crusader occupation.

Rajab offers a precious chance to build momentum for Ramadan by nurturing one’s character, repentance, and devotion.

While no specific obligatory worship is prescribed for the month of Rajab, many Muslims increase their voluntary acts during this sacred period. Recommended practices include:

1. Fasting on Mondays and Thursdays.

2. Fasting on the White Days (13th, 14th, 15th of each lunar month).

3. Increasing Du’a, Sadaqah Jariyah, and voluntary prayers.

Beloved brothers and sisters! If Rajab is for planting, Sha’aban is the month when those seeds are tenderly cared for. It is a month often overlooked, yet the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) paid it great attention. Aisha (RA) said:

“I never saw the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him) fasting more in any month than in Sha’aban.” [Sahih al-Bukhari]

Good Deeds to Prioritise in the month of Sha’aban are as follows:

1. Increase Voluntary Fasting

Following the Sunnah, try to fast as much as is manageable, especially on Mondays and Thursdays and the White Days (13th, 14th, 15th).

However, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) instructed not to fast one or two days before Ramadan begins, unless it is part of one’s regular routine. Those who habitually fast may continue even in the second half of Sha’aban, and it is also permissible to complete missed fasts from the previous Ramadan.

2. Recite More Qur’an

Sha’aban was known as “the month of Qur’an reciters.” Increasing your recitation now helps you enter Ramadan with spiritual focus and stamina.

3. Make Abundant Du’a and Zikr

Use this time to refresh your relationship with Allah Almighty. Simple daily Du’as and tasbih can gradually expand your worship habits before Ramadan starts.

4. Perform Voluntary Prayers

Night prayer (Tahajjud) is especially powerful. Beginning this practice in Sha’aban makes it easier to maintain during Ramadan.

5. Prepare Your Charity

Charity given in Sha’aban can be a meaningful source of blessing. As the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) was most generous in Ramadan, so Sha’aban is an ideal time to:

• Calculate your Zakat.

• Organise your Sadaqah plan.

• Set aside funds for Ramadan giving.

Sha’aban sits between Rajab and Ramadan — a time when many people become distracted. But the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) reminded us that:

“It is a month to which people do not pay much attention, between Rajab and Ramadan…” [An-Nasa’i]

By honouring this time, you strengthen your spiritual foundation, boost your Ibadah (worship), and prepare your heart for the mercy, forgiveness, and salvation that Ramadan brings.

Rajab and Sha’aban are precious months to strengthen our spirituality for the most blessed month of the year.

By engaging in worship, fasting, charity, Qur’an recitation, and sincere repentance, we prepare ourselves not only for Ramadan but for deeper connection with Allah Almighty throughout the year.

Respected brothers and sisters! As mentioned above, Rajab and Sha’aban are crucial Islamic months for spiritual preparation for Ramadan, often described as planting (Rajab), watering (Sha’aban), and harvesting (Ramadan). To prepare, increase voluntary fasts especially on Mondays, Thursdays, White Days, boost Qur’an reading, give charity, make sincere Du’a and start shedding bad habits, setting the stage for Ramadan’s spiritual harvest.

Rajab is a sacred month for spiritual cultivation, building good habits, seeking forgiveness, and increasing voluntary prayers.

Sha’aban is a month to nurture the seeds planted in Rajab, following the Prophet’s Sunnah, and making up missed fasts, as it’s the direct prelude to Ramadan.

Recite the following prayer:

“O Allah, bless us in Rajab and Sha’aban and allow us to reach Ramadan.”

Fast Mondays and Thursdays, and the “White Days/Ayyamul Bid” (13th, 14th, 15th of the lunar month) to build stamina.

Aim to read more, potentially completing the Qur’an once or twice before Ramadan begins. Be generous with your time, help, and wealth. Renew your commitment to Allah and set specific faith goals for Ramadan. Start letting go of one negative habit now, like gossip or excessive screen time, to ease into Ramadan.

By gradually building these practices in Rajab and Sha’aban, you avoid burnout in Ramadan, allowing you to fully reap its immense blessings and rewards.

May Allah bless our Rajab and Sha’aban, allow us to reach Ramadan, and help us reap its rewards, ameen Ya Hayyu Ya Qayyum!

All praise is due only to The Almighty Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the final Messenger and the seal of Prophets.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Rajab 26, 1447 AH (January 16, 2026).