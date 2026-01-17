Nigeria’s Super Eagles clinched the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after edging Egypt 4-2 n a dramatic penalty shoot-out following a goalless draw in Casablanca on Saturday.

After a cagey first half that produced no goals, both sides struggled to find rhythm in the final third, with defences firmly on top.

Egypt enjoyed spells of possession, but Nigeria remained organised and compact, limiting clear chances.

Coach Éric Chelle rang the changes in the second half, bringing on Alex Iwobi, Chidozie Awaziem and Chidera Ejuke in search of inspiration.

Ademola Lookman also replaced Paul Onuachu, adding pace and urgency to Nigeria’s attack.

Despite the substitutions, neither team could break the deadlock in regulation time. With no extra time played, the match was decided by penalties.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali emerged as Nigeria’s hero, saving two Egyptian spot-kicks taken by Mohamed Salah and Omar Mamoush to swing the contest in the Super Eagles’ favour. Simon Moses, Alex Iwobi and Akor Adams both converted calmly from the spot, keeping Nigeria in control throughout the shoot-out.

The decisive moment came when Ademola Lookman stepped up and confidently slotted home the winning kick, sealing victory and sparking celebrations among the Nigerian players and fans.

The win maintains Nigeria’s flawless record in AFCON third-place matches and secures a ninth bronze medal finish, underlining the Super Eagles’ enduring pedigree on the continental stage after the disappointment of their semi-final exit

How it happened

The third-place play-off lived up to its low-key billing in the first half, as both teams struggled to find urgency or attacking quality.

Chances were few and far between, with long spells of cautious play dominating proceedings.

Nigeria came closest to breaking the deadlock before the break. Samuel Chukwueze forced a save from Egyptian goalkeeper Oufa Shobeir with a close-range header, before Akor Adams nodded in the rebound.

However, the referee disallowed the goal after a VAR review, ruling that Paul Onuachu had fouled Hamdy Fathy in the build-up.

Coach Éric Chelle made changes at the break, introducing Lookman for Onuachu.

The substitution almost paid off instantly as Lookman found the net with his first touch early in the second half, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

With Iwobi, Awaziem and Ejuke later brought on, Nigeria pushed for a breakthrough, yet both sides lacked sharpness in the final third.

Only two shots on target were recorded in the entire match, both from Nigeria, as the contest ended goalless and went straight to penalties, with no extra time played.

The shoot-out was marked by drama. Nwabali saved two penalties, including efforts from Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush.

Though Fisayo Dele-Bashiru lost Nigeria’s first kick, Akor Adams, Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi all converted calmly for Nigeria before Ademola Lookman stepped up to score the decisive kick.

The victory extends Nigeria’s perfect record in AFCON third-place matches and secures a record-extending ninth bronze medal finish, offering a fitting response after their painful semi-final exit.