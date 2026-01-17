Uganda Electoral Commission has declared Yoweri Museveni the winner of the 2026 presidential election, extending his decades-long hold on power after a controversial election that witnessed an internet shutdown and a clampdown on civic groups.

The electoral commission’s chairperson, Simon Byabakama, said President Museveni secured the highest number of votes (7.9 million).

The 81-year-old president secured a seventh term, extending his 40-year rule.

According to the electoral body, Mr Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, secured 71.65 per cent of the total votes.

“Having obtained the highest number of votes in the election and the votes cast in his favour being more than 50 per cent of the total valid votes cast at the election, the Commission hereby declares Candidate Yoweri Museveni as the winner of the election,” Mr Byabakama said.

A total number of 11.4 million Ugandans cast their votes in the election held on Thursday, representing 52.50 per cent of registered voters.

However, the election was marred by violence. The main opposition candidate had earlier said at least 21 people have been killed around the country in recent days.

Two days before the election, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) directed service providers in the country to suspend internet access.

Ugandan communications authority cited government concerns for public safety, online misinformation, disinformation, electoral fraud, and a potential incitement of violence as justifications for its actions.

“This temporary suspension is a precautionary intervention to ensure peace, protect national stability, and prevent the misuse of communication platforms during a sensitive national exercise,” a part of the letter written to service providers read.

Aside from this, human rights groups have been targeted as part of efforts to suppress dissent.

The National NGO Bureau also suspended operations of at least 10 prominent human rights organisations in the country.

Daily Monitor, a Ugandan media organisation, reported on Tuesday that the Bureau claimed to have received an intelligence report which showed that the organisations carried out activities that contravene Uganda’s laws and threaten national security.

Meanwhile, the opposition party, National Unity Platform (NUP), in a statement, rejected the presidential election results announced by the commission.

The party leader and flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi, alleged widespread electoral malpractice, including ballot stuffing, military interference in the electoral process, detention of opposition leaders and polling officials, and other violations.

“We reiterate our complete rejection of the fake results,” Mr Kyagulanyi said, asserting that the announced outcome has “zero backing.”

The 43-year-old former pop star, popularly known as Bobi Wine, also narrated how he narrowly escaped arrest after security forces raided his home on Friday night.

He described the incident as a coordinated military and police operation carried out overnight.

“I want to confirm that I managed to escape from them,” Mr Kyagulanyi said, adding that he is currently not at home and is taking steps to ensure his safety. He said his wife and other family members remain under house arrest, with access to his home restricted.