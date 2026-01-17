President Donald Trump has imposed a 10 per cent tariff on goods from the UK, Denmark, France, and other key European countries over their resistance to the US acquisition of Greenland.

Mr Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said the countries — the UK, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Finland — have failed to prioritise World peace and the interests of the US against China and Russia despite long years of free trade with America.

“This is a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security, and Survival of our Planet,” he wrote.

The tariff, according to Mr Trump, will take effect on the 1st of February.

Tariffs on these countries will rise to 25 per cent by June and will remain in place indefinitely, until the US acquisition of Greenland is finalised, the American leader said.

“Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above-mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10 per cent Tariff on any goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25 per cent.

“This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland,”he wrote.

Mr Trump’s tariffs on these countries came as a shock, as they have long been key US allies, major trading partners, and members of NATO.

But Mr Trump has argued that the US acquiring the Island, which is a semiautonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark, would serve its national security interests and strengthen the defence alliance.

He said the US would not rule out military action in its pursuit of Greenland; a statement to which Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen responded last week, saying a US attack on Greenland would mean the end of NATO.

Mr Trump also said that Denmark is not doing enough to protect Greenland, despite the country’s expenditure on the self-governing territory of 57,000 people, including billions of dollars for defence and infrastructure. The American leader also claimed that China and Russia want to take over Greenland, although he has presented no evidence to back that claim.

“China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it. They currently have two dogsleds as protection, one added recently. Only the United States of America, under PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, can play in this game, and very successfully, at that! Nobody will touch this sacred piece of land, especially since the National Security of the United States, and the World at large, is at stake,” he said.

In response to the American leader, the European Council President, Antonio Costa, said the EU will remain “united, coordinated, and committed to upholding the sovereignty” of Denmark and the Arctic landmass.

“Territorial integrity and sovereignty are fundamental principles of international law. They are essential for Europe and for the international community as a whole.

“The EU stands in full solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland. Dialogue remains essential, and we are committed to building on the process begun already last week between the Kingdom of Denmark and the US,” he wrote on X.