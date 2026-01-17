Saturday evening in Casablanca will bring together two wounded giants of African football, Nigeria and Egypt, both eager to leave Morocco with more than regret.

The Africa Cup of Nations bronze-medal match may not carry the glitter of the final, but for the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs, it represents a moment to reclaim pride after painful semi-final exits and to reaffirm their place among the continent’s elite.

Neither side arrived at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations with modest ambition. Nigeria and Egypt, who together account for ten AFCON titles, came to Morocco believing another continental crown was within reach.

Those dreams were cut short in the semi-finals, where Egypt fell 1–0 to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in Tangier, while Nigeria were edged out by Morocco’s Atlas Lions after a tense goalless draw that ended in a penalty shoot-out in Rabat.

For Nigeria, the disappointment still lingers. The Super Eagles were unbeaten in regulation time and scored 14 goals across six matches, their highest tally at any AFCON edition.

They had found the net in 12 straight AFCON matches before being shut out by Morocco, a game in which chances were scarce, and nerves ruled. Yet the Eagles showed defensive discipline, extending their run to 357 minutes without conceding a goal and keeping clean sheets throughout the knockout rounds.

Head coach Éric Chelle and his players have worked quickly to lift spirits. Training sessions in Casablanca have focused on sharpness and composure, with the technical crew reminding the squad that Nigeria has never lost a third-place play-off at the AFCON.

In seven such matches contested, the Super Eagles have won all seven, often by narrow margins that reflect their ability to manage pressure.

History also offers Nigeria quite confidence. The country has officially finished third at the AFCON eight times, more than any other nation, and victory on Saturday would deliver a ninth bronze medal.

It would also be Nigeria’s 64th AFCON win, drawing them level with Egypt as the most successful teams by victories in the competition.

Egypt, however, will not approach the match as a formality. The Pharaohs are contesting a third-place play-off for the sixth time and have won three of their previous five appearances. Their semi-final loss to Senegal marked their first AFCON semi-final defeat this century, ending a long run of dominance at that stage. That setback has sharpened their desire to finish the tournament on a positive note.

While Egypt struggled creatively against Senegal, failing to register a shot on target until stoppage time, the squad still carries experience and pedigree. Mohamed Salah, one of Africa’s most recognisable football figures, remains central to Egypt’s attacking hopes.

With 11 AFCON goals, he is within reach of Hassan El-Shazly’s national record and continues to lead his team through movement, chance creation and leadership.

Saturday’s encounter will be the 25th senior-level meeting between Nigeria and Egypt, and the 10th time they will clash at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria hold the edge in AFCON meetings, with five wins from nine matches, while two ended in draws. Their rivalry stretches back to 1963, when Egypt claimed a 6–3 group-stage win, and includes memorable moments such as Nigeria’s dramatic penalty shoot-out victory in the 1984 semi-final.

Nigeria have enjoyed recent success against the Pharaohs at the AFCON, including a 1–0 group-stage win in 2022 through Kelechi Iheanacho. However, Egypt won the most recent meeting between the sides, a friendly in December 2025, adding extra edge to Saturday’s contest.

The bronze-medal match has its own rich history. Across 31 previous play-offs, the fixture has produced goals, drama and penalty shoot-outs. Nigeria’s record in this match is especially strong, with disciplined defending often forming the base of their success. Six of their seven third-place wins have been by a single-goal margin, underlining their ability to protect slim leads.

At the Stade Mohamed V, Nigeria will again look to their defensive spine, with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali in fine form after making five saves in the semi-final. Calvin Bassey, who has been influential at the back, completing more passes than any player at the tournament, will not feature against Egypt, but Chelle has options on the bench to fill the vacuum.

Egypt, on their part, will aim to rediscover attacking fluency. They have conceded only five goals in the tournament, but have yet to keep a clean sheet in the knockout rounds. Their ability to turn possession into chances will be tested by Nigeria’s physical and organised approach.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. local time in Casablanca.

SUPER EAGLES, PHARAOHS IN HISTORY

13 Dec 1959: Nigeria 2-6 Egypt (Olympic Gamesq: Lagos)

01 Jan 1960: Egypt 3-0 Nigeria (Olympic Gamesq: Cairo)

29 Nov 1960: Nigeria 1-2 Egypt (Friendly: Lagos)

24 Nov 1963: Egypt 6-3 Nigeria (AFCON: Kumasi)

14 Jan 1973: Nigeria 4-2 Egypt (All-Africa Games: Lagos)

14 Mar 1976: Egypt 2-3 Nigeria (AFCON: Addis Ababa)

08 Oct 1977: Nigeria 4-0 Egypt (FIFA World Cupq: Lagos)

21 Oct 1977: Egypt 3-1 Nigeria (FIFA World Cupq: Cairo)

15 Mar 1980: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt (AFCON: Lagos)

18 Feb 1983: Nigeria 0-0 Egypt (Friendly: Lagos)

20 Feb 1983: Nigeria 1-1 Egypt (Friendly: Kaduna)

14 Mar 1984: Egypt 2-2 Nigeria (AFCON semi: Abidjan) – Nigeria win 8-7 after penalties

20 Mar 1988: Egypt 0-0 Nigeria (AFCON: Rabat)

05 Mar 1990: Egypt 0-1 Nigeria (AFCON: Algiers)

30 Mar 1994: Egypt 0-0 Nigeria (AFCON: Tunis)

21 Sep 1995: Egypt 1-0 Nigeria (All-Africa Games: Harare)

25 Nov 2002: Nigeria 1-1 Egypt (Friendly: Lagos)

12 Jan 2010: Egypt 3-1 Nigeria (AFCON: Benguela, Angola)

12 Apr 2012: Egypt 3-2 Nigeria (Friendly: Cairo)

25 Mar 2016: Nigeria 1-1 Egypt (AFCONq: Kaduna)

29 Mar 2016: Egypt 1-0 Nigeria (AFCONq: Alexandria)

26 Mar 2019: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt (Friendly: Asaba)

11 Jan 2022: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt (AFCON: Garoua, Cameroon)

16 Dec 2025: Egypt 2-1 Nigeria (Friendly: Cairo)