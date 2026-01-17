The stage in Casablanca is set for a familiar African football duel as Nigeria’s Super Eagles face Egypt’s Pharaohs in the third-place match of the 35th Africa Cup of Nations

While the glitter of the final belongs elsewhere, this encounter carries its own weight, with pride, history and a place on the podium at stake.

Both teams arrive bruised by narrow semi-final defeats.

Nigeria were edged out by hosts Morocco after a tense, goalless draw that ended in a painful penalty shoot-out, while Egypt fell to Senegal in Tangier after a lone strike from Sadio Mane.

For two nations that came to Morocco dreaming of lifting the trophy, Saturday’s game offers a chance to end the tournament on a positive note.

Nigeria will take confidence from their strong run at the competition. The Super Eagles scored freely in the earlier rounds, remained unbeaten in regulation time and have a proud record in AFCON third-place matches, never losing one.

Egypt, seven-time champions, also have history on their side and will be eager to respond after a disappointing semi-final display.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live updates as Egypt and Nigeria battle it out at the Stade Mohamed V.

Kick-off is set for 5pm.

Nigeria head coach Éric Chelle has named a reshuffled starting XI for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations third-place match against Egypt, handing Samuel Chukwueze a starting role while key forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman are rested.

The Super Eagles line up with Stanley Nwabali in goal, protected by a back four of Bright Osayi-Samuel, Igoh Ogbu, Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi.

The defensive unit blends experience with energy as Nigeria look to end the tournament on a strong note.

In midfield, Raphael Onyedika anchors the side, joined by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Moses Simon, who wears the captain’s armband.

Despite his penalty miss against Morocco, Chukwueze comes into the starting XI to provide pace and creativity on the flanks, a clear signal of intent against the Pharaohs.

Up front, Paul Onuachu leads the attack, supported by Akor Adams, as Chelle opts to manage the workload of Osimhen and Lookman after an intense run to the semi-finals.

With pride and history at stake in Casablanca, the Super Eagles will aim to finish their Morocco 2025 campaign on a winning note against familiar rivals Egypt.

Egypt are taking this game very serious with Mohamed Salah named in the starting line up

Both teams find their way to the pitch as we get set for the kickoff

The national anthem of both countries rendered.. first Egypt and then Nigeria

Kickoff in Casablanca

First corner kick goes to Nigeria

Free kick for Egypt as the game remains goalless after the first nine minutes of action in Casablanca

Akor Adams gets a shot on target but not enough to disturb the Egyptian Goalkeeper

Salah with a corner kick for Egypt but the Super Eagles clear away danger

Good strong run by Bright Osayi-Samuel but the Nigerian defender is finally disposed of the ball

No extra time in this game, if no winner in 90 minutes, game will be decided via penalties

Only the 2015 and 2023 AFCON editions third place games have been decided via penalties

The familiar ‘All we are saying give us one goal” fans’ song already rendering the air in Casablanca

30 minutes gone

Egypt 0-0 Nigeria

Are we gonna get a goal before half time? Third place matches involving Egypt have produced 17 goals at 3.4 per game

And we have it !!!! Akor Adams Akor gives Nigeria the lead

The final touch was actually by Paul Onuachu

Egypt 0-1 Nigeria

VAR CHECK…

Goal canceled and Paul Onuachu gets a yellow card

YELLOW CARD: Moses Simon booked for a foul on Mohamed Salah

Four minutes added time

Half Time

Egypt 0-0 Nigeria

We are back for the second half

SUBSTITUTION: Ademola the comes in for Paul Onuachu

Super Eagles get the ball in the net again but referee flags Akor Adams offside

The Super Eagles have started the second half brighter

Egypt are facing Nigeria the 10th time in AFCON history… The Super Eagles have only lost twice in those meetings

Shot on target by Moses Simon but his effort goes straight into the Goalkeeper’s hand

Long range effort from Egypt way off the target

Double change for Egypt as we hit the hour mark

70! minutes gone Egypt 0-0 Nigeria

No extra time, straight to penalties if it ends this way in 90 minutes

Penalty call by Nigeria waved off by the Moroccocan referee

With a little above 52%, Egypt have the edge in the ball possession

Yellow card.. Igoh Ogbu booked for a foul as Egypt win a free kick in a promising position

Salah takes it but the ball hits the Nigeria Wall

SUBSTITUTION Samuel Chukwueze has been taken off for Chidera Ejuke

Chidozie Awaziem also coming in for Semi Ajayi

We go into penalty kicks again

History of Nigeria in AFCON third place matches

First contested a third place match in 1978, awarded a 2–0 win after Tunisia walked off in protest

Beat Cameroon 2–1 in the 1992 third place play-off

Contested three consecutive third place matches from 2002 to 2006, defeating Mali twice and Senegal once

Defeated Algeria 1–0 in 2010, with Victor Obinna scoring in the 58th minute

Last appeared in this match in 2019, beating Tunisia 1–0 through an Odion Ighalo goal

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru with the first penalty kick for Nigeria… He lost it !

Salah with the first kick for Egypt… Nwabali catches it !

Akor Adams with the second kick for Nigeria

He scores !!

Second kick for Egypt and Nwabali saves it again

Egypt 0-1 Nigeria

Third kick for Nigeria Moses Simon to take it

He scores !

Third kick for Egypt

He scores

Egypt 1- 2 Nigeria

Fourth kick for Nigeria

Iwobi scores!

GOAL!! Ademola Lookman with final kick for Nigeria .

he scores Nigeria wins