AFCON tournaments are often decided not only by stars, but by timing, by knowing when to trust those who have waited patiently on the margins. After the emotional drain of a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco, Nigeria’s third-place clash against Egypt presents a different kind of opportunity.

This is not a match for fatigue or familiarity. It is a game that calls for fresh energy, unfinished business, and controlled aggression.

For Eric Chelle, the task is clear: blend Nigeria’s competitive spine with players who have not yet had their say in Morocco, but are capable of changing the tone against a seasoned Egyptian side.

These are five players Chelle must trust, not out of sentiment, but necessity.

Wilfred Ndidi – The missing anchor returns

Sometimes, absence is the loudest endorsement.

Nigeria felt Wilfred Ndidi’s absence against Morocco more than any tactical tweak could fix. Without him, the Super Eagles lacked a true shield; someone to slow transitions, win second balls, and impose order when pressure mounted.

Ndidi does not need rhythm; he is rhythm. His positioning, reading of danger, and ability to break up play give Nigeria control without chaos. Against Egypt, masters of patience and game management, this is non-negotiable.

His return is not about freshness. It is about restoring balance.

Chidozie Awaziem – The defensive gamble worth taking

With Calvin Bassey suspended, Nigeria need a replacement who understands AFCON football, not just defending, but surviving moments.

Chidozie Awaziem has barely featured in Morocco, but his profile fits the occasion. Aggressive without being reckless, comfortable in physical duels, and experienced across multiple leagues, Awaziem offers Chelle something vital: defensive authority without fear.

Egypt’s attack thrives on hesitation. Awaziem’s biggest asset is decisiveness. In a match where mistakes will be punished, that matters.

Interestingly, Awaziem scored against Egypt in the last meeting between both sides and who says he can’t do it again on Saturday?

This is a risk, but a calculated one.

Chidera Ejuke – The chaos Egypt will not enjoy

AFCON third-place matches often drift. Egypt will want it slow. Nigeria must make it uncomfortable.

This is where Chidera Ejuke comes in.

He has not played much in Morocco, but what he offers is different from anything Nigeria used against Morocco: unpredictability. Ejuke thrives in one-on-one situations, drags defenders out of shape, and injects urgency into stagnant phases.

Against an Egyptian defence built on structure, Ejuke’s directness can force decisions, lead to fouls, and cause defensive errors.

He may not control the game, but he can disrupt it. And sometimes, disruption is exactly what is needed.

Paul Onuachu – A different question for Egypt’s defence

Egypt have prepared for Nigeria’s pace, pressing, and movement. What they may not be prepared for is Paul Onuachu.

Onuachu has seen little action in Morocco, but his value lies in contrast. At 6’7”, he offers a direct outlet, aerial dominance, and a focal point Nigeria lacked during long spells against Morocco.

This is not about replacing Osimhen; it is about complementing him. Onuachu forces Egypt to defend deeper, stretch vertically, and respect crosses and set pieces.

In 2019, Onuachu announced himself to the Eagles, scoring one of the fastest goals in world football, against Egypt in a high-profile friendly in Port Harcourt. The gangling striker can do it again!

Victor Osimhen – Hunger never rotates

This is the one constant.

Victor Osimhen arrives at the third-place match with four goals, within touching distance of the Golden Boot. But to reduce his motivation to numbers would be a mistake.

Osimhen plays every game as a personal contest, against defenders, against expectation, against history. After the disappointment of Rabat, his hunger will not diminish. It will sharpen.

Egypt understand this. They will plan for him. That alone creates space for others.

In matches that risk becoming emotional afterthoughts, Osimhen refuses that label. He gives the game meaning.

Why this combination matters

This is not a random mix. It is intentional balance: Ndidi brings control, Awaziem brings edge, Ejuke brings unpredictability, Onuachu brings contrast, Osimhen brings inevitability.

Together, they offer Nigeria something fresh without sacrificing identity.

AFCON 2025 does not need to end with regret. It can end with clarity, with Nigeria showing that even after heartbreak, they remain bold enough to trust hunger over habit.

Against Egypt, this is not about consolation.

It is about who still wants it most.