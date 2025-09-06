Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign continues this evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, as the Super Eagles take on Rwanda’s Amavubi in a high-stakes Group C encounter.
With just seven points from six matches, Eric Chelle’s side sits fourth in the standings and faces a must-win scenario to keep their qualification hopes alive.
A victory is non-negotiable, especially after South Africa’s 3-0 win over Lesotho stretched their lead at the top of the group to 16 points.
Rwanda, currently third with eight points, also harbor qualification ambitions and will look to frustrate the Eagles on home soil.
With Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi leading Nigeria’s charge, this clash promises tension, urgency, and drama under the Uyo lights.
Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES.
Kick-off is 5:00 p.m. local time.
Nigeria vs Rwanda: Troost-Ekong benched as Super Eagles chase vital win
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made a bold call, leaving team captain William Troost-Ekong on the bench as Nigeria face Rwanda in a must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.
With Ekong dropping to the bench, Wilfred Ndidi will captain the side tonight.
The midfield enforcer partners Frank Onyeka in the middle, while Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Moses Simon provide creativity behind star striker Victor Osimhen.
Stanley Nwabali starts in goal, protected by a youthful backline of Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Fredrick, and Calvin Bassey.
Nigeria Starting XI vs Rwanda
Nwabali (GK); Aina, Onyemaechi, Fredrick, Bassey; Ndidi (C), Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon; Osimhen.
Substitutes: Adebayo, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem, Arokodare, Chukwueze, Osayi-Samuel, Uche, Dele-Bashiru, Obasogie, Agu, Dessers, Nwadike.
With Nigeria sitting fourth in Group C, Chelle’s men know anything less than three points will further dent their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
KICKOFF! Game officially underway at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo
Free kick for Super Eagles as Calvin Bassey is brought down
Osimhen with the final touch and the ball is in the net but not goal….The striker is flagged offside
The Super Eagles piling the pressure but no headway yet.. Wilfred Ndidi with a shot off the target
Rwanda have only conceded four goals in the six matches they have played so far in the qualifiers… They are a defensively disciplined side and are holding forth so far
21 minutes gone Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda
Injury scare as Victor Osimhen is hacked down by the Rwanda defender
The Galatasaray striker being attended to by the medics
Shot on target by Moses Simon but the Rwanda keeper makes a save
Not looking good for Osimhen as he is leaving the pitch
Osimhen cannot continue and Cyril Desser has to come in for the Galatasaray striker
35 Minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda
Simon Moses checked down as he tries a move into the Rwanda box
40 Minutes gone…. Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda
Game temporarily on hold as the Rwanda goalkeeper is being attended to
Game back on
Five minutes added time…
Free kick for Rwanda
Stanley Nwabali makes a save and initiates a counter attack
Half Time: Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda
We are in for the second half
Tolu Arokodare has been brought in for Frank Onyeka as the Super Eagles get the second half underway
Chance for Nigeria as a mistake by the Rwanda goalkeeper almost proves costly
Goal!!! Tolu Arokodare finally breaks the deadlock!!
Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda
First competitive goal for the new Wolverhampton Wanderers striker
Rwanda forced to make a change Kwizera comes in for the Amavubis
Dazzling move by Ola Aina and he wins a free kick for the Super Eagles
Great chance for Cyril Dessers but the Rwanda defence block the effort
The Rwanda defender not happy with the tackle by Tolu Arokodare and the striker apologises
Game temporarily on hold
Throw in for Nigeria
The Super Eagles looking for their first home win in the World Cup Qualifiers.. Twenty minutes to go
70 Minutes
The Super Eagles living dangerously again… Rwanda win a corner kick
A bit of a scare for Nigeria but Nwabali makes the needed save
Lookman wins a free kick in a promising position for the Super Eagles
Eight goals in. 30 appearances for the Super Eagles, Ademola Lookman has been substituted Dele-Bashiru
Great free kick by Nigeia parried away for a corner kick by the Rwanda goalkeeper
77 minutes gone
Another Substitution by Rwanda as we enter the dying moments of this game
The last time the Super Eagles won a game in Uyo was in October 2024… Hopefully they won’t concede another late goal tonight
80
We are into the final five minutes… The Super Eagles need to do everything necessary for the three points
Two more changes for Nigeria as Troost-Ekong is brought in for the final minutes
Dele-Bashiru with an attempt but way off the target
Wilfred Ndidi brought down and a free for Nigeria
Three minutes added time
Nwabali holds on to the ball as we are counting down to the final whistle
Full time in Uyo
Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda
Second half substitute Tolu Arokodare gets the all-important goal for the Super Eagles
