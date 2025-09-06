Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign continues this evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, as the Super Eagles take on Rwanda’s Amavubi in a high-stakes Group C encounter.

With just seven points from six matches, Eric Chelle’s side sits fourth in the standings and faces a must-win scenario to keep their qualification hopes alive.

A victory is non-negotiable, especially after South Africa’s 3-0 win over Lesotho stretched their lead at the top of the group to 16 points.

Rwanda, currently third with eight points, also harbor qualification ambitions and will look to frustrate the Eagles on home soil.

With Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Wilfred Ndidi leading Nigeria’s charge, this clash promises tension, urgency, and drama under the Uyo lights.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES.

Kick-off is 5:00 p.m. local time.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made a bold call, leaving team captain William Troost-Ekong on the bench as Nigeria face Rwanda in a must-win 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

With Ekong dropping to the bench, Wilfred Ndidi will captain the side tonight.

The midfield enforcer partners Frank Onyeka in the middle, while Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, and Moses Simon provide creativity behind star striker Victor Osimhen.

Stanley Nwabali starts in goal, protected by a youthful backline of Ola Aina, Bruno Onyemaechi, Benjamin Fredrick, and Calvin Bassey.

Nigeria Starting XI vs Rwanda

Nwabali (GK); Aina, Onyemaechi, Fredrick, Bassey; Ndidi (C), Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon; Osimhen.

Substitutes: Adebayo, Troost-Ekong, Awaziem, Arokodare, Chukwueze, Osayi-Samuel, Uche, Dele-Bashiru, Obasogie, Agu, Dessers, Nwadike.

With Nigeria sitting fourth in Group C, Chelle’s men know anything less than three points will further dent their hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

KICKOFF! Game officially underway at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo

Free kick for Super Eagles as Calvin Bassey is brought down

Osimhen with the final touch and the ball is in the net but not goal….The striker is flagged offside

The Super Eagles piling the pressure but no headway yet.. Wilfred Ndidi with a shot off the target

Rwanda have only conceded four goals in the six matches they have played so far in the qualifiers… They are a defensively disciplined side and are holding forth so far

21 minutes gone Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

Injury scare as Victor Osimhen is hacked down by the Rwanda defender

The Galatasaray striker being attended to by the medics

Shot on target by Moses Simon but the Rwanda keeper makes a save

Not looking good for Osimhen as he is leaving the pitch

Osimhen cannot continue and Cyril Desser has to come in for the Galatasaray striker

35 Minutes gone… Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

Simon Moses checked down as he tries a move into the Rwanda box

40 Minutes gone…. Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

Game temporarily on hold as the Rwanda goalkeeper is being attended to

Game back on

Five minutes added time…

Free kick for Rwanda

Stanley Nwabali makes a save and initiates a counter attack

Half Time: Nigeria 0-0 Rwanda

We are in for the second half

Tolu Arokodare has been brought in for Frank Onyeka as the Super Eagles get the second half underway

Chance for Nigeria as a mistake by the Rwanda goalkeeper almost proves costly

Goal!!! Tolu Arokodare finally breaks the deadlock!!

Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda

First competitive goal for the new Wolverhampton Wanderers striker

Rwanda forced to make a change Kwizera comes in for the Amavubis

Dazzling move by Ola Aina and he wins a free kick for the Super Eagles

Great chance for Cyril Dessers but the Rwanda defence block the effort

The Rwanda defender not happy with the tackle by Tolu Arokodare and the striker apologises

Game temporarily on hold

Throw in for Nigeria

The Super Eagles looking for their first home win in the World Cup Qualifiers.. Twenty minutes to go

70 Minutes

The Super Eagles living dangerously again… Rwanda win a corner kick

A bit of a scare for Nigeria but Nwabali makes the needed save

Lookman wins a free kick in a promising position for the Super Eagles

Eight goals in. 30 appearances for the Super Eagles, Ademola Lookman has been substituted Dele-Bashiru

Great free kick by Nigeia parried away for a corner kick by the Rwanda goalkeeper

77 minutes gone

Another Substitution by Rwanda as we enter the dying moments of this game

The last time the Super Eagles won a game in Uyo was in October 2024… Hopefully they won’t concede another late goal tonight

80

We are into the final five minutes… The Super Eagles need to do everything necessary for the three points

Two more changes for Nigeria as Troost-Ekong is brought in for the final minutes

Dele-Bashiru with an attempt but way off the target

Wilfred Ndidi brought down and a free for Nigeria

Three minutes added time

Nwabali holds on to the ball as we are counting down to the final whistle

Full time in Uyo

Nigeria 1-0 Rwanda

Second half substitute Tolu Arokodare gets the all-important goal for the Super Eagles