Popular actor, Ibrahim Chatta, has announced the death of his son.

This is coming barely a week after veteran Nollywood actress Peju Ogunmola lost her son.

Ibrahim announced the news on his Instagram account on Saturday with a photo and a tribute to his deceased son.

“Inna liLlahi wa inna ileyhi rajiun. Ya Allah, You are the Knower of all things. Rest on, Dear Son. Champ,” Ibrahim wrote alongside his son’s picture.

However, the screenwriter neither mentioned the child’s name nor disclosed the cause of his death.

First child

Earlier this year, in a viral video conversation with colleagues on a movie set, on 28 June, the filmmaker revealed how poverty made him lose his first child to sickness.

Opening up about the painful experience, the actor, who rose to fame for his role in ‘Aiyekooto’, a film produced by Sharafadeen Olabode and directed by Adebayo Tijani, said all his efforts to gather hospital bills for his late daughter proved abortive.

“My first child is not Malik. My first child was sick and was taken to a hospital, and they needed money, which I didn’t have. I trekked from Ijora Badia and passed through Ojurin to Makoko.

“From Ijora Badia, I went to Orile, Itolo street, and passed through all those places I used to hawk puff-puff. I went through Shitta, Lawanson, Stadium, and the Costain railway till I got to Makoko, yet I couldn’t get any money until the child died. The first child I had died.”

Ibrahim further lamented that he buried the child in an old wooden crate of Coke because he was unable to buy a coffin. “We buried her in a crate of Coke, the old wooden crate of Coke,” Ibrahim said.