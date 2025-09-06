The Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo will be the stage on Saturday (today) evening as the Super Eagles of Nigeria host the Amavubi of Rwanda in what has become a must-win battle in CAF’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Nigeria’s margin for error has disappeared. The three-time African champions sit fourth in Group C with seven points, nine adrift of leaders South Africa after six matches with a game in hand.

Rwanda, meanwhile, sit third with eight points, with Benin now on 11 points, so the East Africans know this clash is equally pivotal in their fading pursuit of the group’s sole automatic qualification ticket.

Nigeria: pedigree under pressure

For all their history, Nigeria are walking a dangerous path. The Eagles have not won a World Cup qualifier at home since the campaign began and risk missing back-to-back World Cups for the first time ever.

Their last global outing ended in heartbreak when Ghana denied them a place in Qatar 2022 on away goals. Fast forward to now, and inconsistency has again left the Eagles chasing shadows.

The optimism of their 2024 AFCON final run has fizzled into patchy results. A shock 1-0 defeat to Benin in June forced the resignation of Finidi George, while interim boss Augustine Eguavoen steadied the ship just enough to seal AFCON 2025 qualification.

New coach Eric Chelle has promised a reset, beginning with a 2-0 win away to Rwanda in his debut, but a limp 1-1 draw at home to Zimbabwe showed how fragile the revival still is.

The pressure is massive: with a trip to South Africa looming four days later, Nigeria cannot afford anything short of victory in Uyo.

Rwanda: Belief against odds

Rwanda arrive in Uyo as underdogs, but not without hope. Under Adel Amrouche, appointed in March, the Amavubi have shown resilience, even if results remain mixed (W2 D2 L2 in qualifiers).

Their blunt attack, just four goals in six games, is offset by a disciplined defence that has conceded the same number. Amrouche has promised his side won’t roll over:

“We must respect ourselves. We have a nation behind us. We don’t teach our people to be weak. Maybe Rwanda against Nigeria is not good on paper, but our country is progressing, and we want to be among Africa’s big teams.”

Rwanda also carry the memory of a 2-1 win in Uyo during AFCON qualifiers two years ago; a result that may yet fuel belief they can rattle Nigeria again.

Team News

Nigeria – Eric Chelle has named a 23-man, Europe-heavy squad.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali returns after missing the Russia friendly.

Captain William Troost-Ekong leads the defence, with Chidozie Awaziem expected to step in for injured Semi Ajayi.

Midfield is loaded: Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyeka, Onyedika, Dele-Bashiru, and Uche all in contention.

In attack, Victor Osimhen shoulders the burden, having scored three of Nigeria’s last four goals in qualifiers. Ademola Lookman, fresh from being crowned CAF Player of the Year, joins him alongside Samuel Chukwueze and Paris FC’s new man, Moses Simon.

Possible XI:

Nwabali; Aina, Troost-Ekong, Fredrick, Bassey; Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Simon; Lookman, Osimhen.

Rwanda – Amrouche has picked a 27-man squad, blending six new faces with key regulars.

Missing are striker Lague Byiringiro, defender Clement Niyigena, and Belgian-based duo Hakim Sahabo and Samuel Gueulette.

Expect a 4-2-3-1 that morphs into a 5-4-1, with Fiacre Ntwari in goal, Ange Mutsinzi and Thierry Manzi at centre-back, and captain Djihad Bizimana anchoring midfield.

Possible XI:

Ntwari; Niyomugabo, Manzi, Mutsinzi, Ngwabije, Omborenga; Mugisha, Niyigena, Hamon, Bizimana; Kagere.

Head-to-Head

Nigeria and Rwanda have met eight times:

Nigeria wins: 3

Rwanda wins: 1

Draws: 4

Rwanda’s sole victory came in Uyo in 2022. Nigeria’s wins have all been 2-0 scorelines; a result many tip as likely again.

What’s at stake

For Nigeria, this is win or bust. Anything less leaves them on the brink of another World Cup absence. For Rwanda, victory would be seismic; not only keeping their qualification dream alive but proving they can stand tall against one of Africa’s giants.

With South Africa cruising, Group C is quickly becoming a race for survival. Uyo could define whether the Super Eagles are still in it or already out of it.

For Nigeria, this isn’t just a qualifier. It’s the battle to keep their World Cup dream breathing.