Twenty years is not far. Children in our schools today will be leaders tomorrow. The decisions we take now will shape their destiny. Nigeria stands at the confluence of two rivers — promise and peril. Which way we turn will decide our story. But I believe, as it is written in the holy book, that nations can be healed, and that those who were once called forsaken can be renamed “a delight.”

I have been away from writing my weekly op-ed for close to ten years. It is good to be back, and this time I am back to stay. I resume with this reflection because Nigeria itself stands at a point of resumption; a return, a reawakening.

Twenty years from now, Nigeria will not be the same nation we see today. Time is both a judge and a redeemer, and the next two decades will test whether we remain a giant chained to potential or rise to the greatness long prophesied over this land. Like the holy writ reminds us, “the vision is for an appointed time; though it tarry, wait for it, for it shall surely speak.” Our tomorrow is pregnant, and I believe it is carrying twins: one of promise and one of peril. What we birth will depend on the choices we make today.

First, Nigeria will become a nation driven not by crude oil, but by knowledge, creativity, and innovation. Oil wells will dry, but brain wells will flow. A people once mocked for corruption and waste will emerge as a hub of solutions, exporting technology, culture, and ingenuity.

Second, our cities will grow into megacities, with Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt leading the charge. But as the prophets of old warned, abundance without justice breeds chaos. We will either build inclusive, liveable cities with world-class infrastructure, or we will sink under the weight of urban slums and social unrest.

Third, the middle class will return. After decades of erosion, a new economic order will restore dignity to hard work. The farmer, the teacher, and the artisan will be honoured again. This is not wishful thinking but the natural fruit of a nation that finally chooses discipline over decadence.

Fourth, Nigeria will feed itself and the nations. The land is rich, the climate generous, and the youth energetic. Agriculture, if reimagined with technology, will make us the bread-basket to Africa, just as Joseph once stored grain in Egypt for the world.

Fifth, education will be redefined. The current factories of certificates will give way to schools that produce thinkers, inventors, and problem-solvers. Knowledge will no longer be measured by paper, but by the power to transform.

Sixth, corruption will not disappear overnight, but it will lose its throne. As light grows stronger, darkness diminishes. Accountability, transparency, and justice will no longer be optional luxuries but the common currency of governance.

…our diaspora will return in waves. Just as rivers flow back to the sea, Nigerians scattered abroad will return with skills, capital, and passion. They will rebuild the broken walls, bringing home the best of what they have seen.

Seventh, our politics will mature. Today’s gladiators will pass from the stage, and a new generation — less tribal, more digital — will rise. They will see Nigeria not as a pie to be shared, but as a vineyard to be cultivated.

Eighth, our diaspora will return in waves. Just as rivers flow back to the sea, Nigerians scattered abroad will return with skills, capital, and passion. They will rebuild the broken walls, bringing home the best of what they have seen.

Ninth, the Church and Mosque will rediscover their prophetic roles. Religion will no longer be a mask for greed, but a mirror of righteousness. Preachers and imams will rise as nation-builders, speaking truth to power and calling people back to moral order.

Tenth, Nigeria’s arts and culture will conquer the world. Nollywood, Afrobeats, literature, and fashion will continue to rise, but with the depth, originality, and influence that shape global conversations.

Eleventh, health care will undergo a revolution. We will move from medical tourism to medical excellence. Nigerian hospitals will treat Africans, and our doctors will stay home to heal the land.

Twelfth, insecurity will give way to stability. As governance improves and the economy expands, crime and insurgency will lose their oxygen. The swords will be beaten into ploughshares, and children will play again without fear.

Thirteenth, infrastructure will leap. Highways, railways, and energy grids will knit this vast land into a seamless whole. What was once thought impossible will be common.

Fourteenth, Nigeria will become a manufacturing giant. We will not only assemble cars, machines, and gadgets, but also design and export them. Just as China transformed itself, so will Nigeria — if we dare to industrialise now.

…Nigeria will discover its soul. Beneath all our troubles lies a nation destined for greatness. Like the prodigal son, we will return to ourselves and to God. The years the locust has eaten will be restored, and the laughter of children will testify that the night is over.

Fifteenth, women will rise into prominence. The Nigeria of tomorrow will not silence its daughters. They will lead in business, politics, science, and faith, proving again that nations prosper when women flourish.

Sixteenth, sports will be reborn. Nigeria will not only win medals but also build billion-dollar sports industries that employ thousands and inspire millions.

Seventeenth, we will lead Africa politically and economically. As the largest Black nation, our rise will be continental, and our strength will either stabilise or destabilise the continent.

Eighteenth, the environment will demand attention. Floods, droughts, and climate shifts will force us to innovate or perish. Green energy and sustainable living will no longer be theories but necessities.

Nineteenth, the voice of the youth will thunder. A generation fearless, connected, and global will not be silenced. They will demand justice, opportunity, and dignity — and they will build it with their own hands if denied.

Twentieth, Nigeria will discover its soul. Beneath all our troubles lies a nation destined for greatness. Like the prodigal son, we will return to ourselves and to God. The years the locust has eaten will be restored, and the laughter of children will testify that the night is over.

Twenty years is not far. Children in our schools today will be leaders tomorrow. The decisions we take now will shape their destiny. Nigeria stands at the confluence of two rivers — promise and peril. Which way we turn will decide our story. But I believe, as it is written in the holy book, that nations can be healed, and that those who were once called forsaken can be renamed “a delight.”

I have returned to my weekly writings after a decade away, and I return with hope. Just as I have resumed this column, may Nigeria too resume her true destiny. May the years the locust has eaten be restored, and may the laughter of our children testify that the night is over.

Sunday Ogidigbo is the Pastor, Holyhill Church, Abuja. Twitter/Instagram/Facebook: @SOgidigbo

Email: [email protected]