Nigeria’s preparations for their crunch 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against South Africa have been dealt a major blow after team doctors confirmed that Victor Osimhen has been ruled out due to injury.

The Galatasaray striker sustained a bruise to his chin during Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo and woke up on Saturday morning complaining of persistent discomfort.

After a medical evaluation, the decision was made to exclude him from the travelling squad for Tuesday’s game in Bloemfontein.

“Victor has a bruise on his chin and woke up this morning with discomfort. After examination, it was decided that he will not travel with the squad to South Africa,” the team’s doctor confirmed on Saturday.

Chelle’s attacking puzzle

Osimhen’s absence leaves head coach Eric Chelle with a difficult decision as Nigeria chases back-to-back wins to strengthen their qualification chances.

With the Galatasaray forward unavailable, Chelle is expected to choose between Cyriel Dessers, Tolu Arokodare, and Samuel Chukwueze to lead the line against Bafana Bafana.

Chelle, who had earlier confirmed uncertainty over Osimhen’s fitness after the Rwanda clash, now faces the prospect of reshaping his entire attacking approach.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. He has a pain with his ankle, and we’ll see tomorrow when we wake up,” the coach had told reporters in Uyo

Super Eagles’ forward options

Without Osimhen, the burden will fall on Ademola Lookman and Moses Simon to provide attacking spark from the wings, while Alex Iwobi may be pushed further forward to support the frontline. Tolu Arokodare, who scored the winner against Rwanda, is tipped to start, but Dessers could also be given the nod for his physical presence and link-up play.

This reshuffle comes at a critical moment for Nigeria, who sit third in Group C with 10 points from six games, six behind leaders South Africa.

Crunch time in Bloemfontein

The Super Eagles now head into Tuesday’s clash without their talisman, but Chelle insists that the objective remains unchanged — securing all three points to keep Nigeria’s qualification hopes on track.

“My choices need no explanation, only the three points matter,” Chelle stated confidently after the Rwanda win.

Nigeria face South Africa at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday, knowing that victory would propel them further in the group and revive their World Cup hopes.