The Katsina State Government has confirmed that seven people were killed when bandits attacked Magajin-Wando village in Dandume Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the attack, which residents said began late on Friday and stretched into the early hours of Saturday.

“Five people were killed on the spot, while two others died later from gunshot wounds,” a resident told journalists. “They also abducted three people – two women and a boy.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Nasir Mu’azu, said, “The State Government confirmed a tragic incident that occurred last night, between 11:00 p.m., where seven lives were lost when bandits launched an attack on Magajin-Wando village in Dandume LGA.”

Mr Mu’azu said the “attack was repelled” by a vigilante group, “preventing what could have been a far more devastating outcome for the community.”

“Thanks to the swift and courageous intervention of the Community Watch Corps (CWC),” he wrote.

He said those who sustained injuries during the attack were evacuated and rushed to the hospital for immediate medical treatment.

“However, they were ambushed on their way to the hospital by the same group who had divided themselves.

“In the ensuing exchange of gunfire, their vehicle being riddled with bullets, the Community Watch Corps fought bravely, and escaped the ambush, and returned to safety,” he said.

According to the commissioner, the CWC vehicle was burnt during the ambush.

He suggested that the bandits may have been on a revenge mission.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the ambush was carried out by the same group of criminals, who moved to avenge so many of their members who were killed in the community,” Mr Mu’azu added.

He said the state government, through the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, commended the bravery and sacrifice of the Community Watch Corps for their prompt response.

The government also commended their continued commitment to safeguarding vulnerable communities under dangerous conditions.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and pray for the quick recovery of the injured,” the commissioner said.

Mr Mu’azu said that the government remained resolute in its commitment to intensifying security operations across the state.

“We will continue to work closely with the military, police, and other security agencies to track down and dismantle the criminal networks behind these attacks,” the commissioner said.

He, however, called on the residents to remain vigilant and promptly share any useful information with security agencies to support the ongoing operations.

“Together with the courage of our security forces and the resilience of our people, we will defeat these enemies of peace and restore lasting security across Katsina State,” he said.

Katsina is one of Nigeria’s northern states, troubled by banditry. Thousands of people have been killed and many others kidnapped by bandits in the state in recent years.

Other states witnessing similar attacks by separate groups of bandits include Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna.