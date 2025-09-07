Human rights activist and SaharaReporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has written to X (formerly Twitter), countering a demand by the State Security Services (SSS) for the deletion of one of his posts and deactivation of his account.

Mr Sowore’s legal team, which authored the letter on his behalf on Sunday, described the SSS request sent to X early Sunday as “unlawful, unconstitutional, and without legal foundation.”

In a letter shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, Mr Sowore’s lawyers, led by human rights lawyer Tope Temokun, sent a letter to X’s legal and policy team titled, ‘RE: Request by the Nigerian Department of State Services (DSS) to Remove Content Posted by Omoyele Sowore.’

“We write to formally state that such a request is unlawful, unconstitutional, and without legal foundation, on the following grounds,” Mr Temokun stated.

Mr Temokun stated that Mr Sowore, a journalist, pro-democracy activist, and Nigerian citizen, had brought to their attention a request from the SSS demanding the removal of one of his posts concerning President Bola Tinubu.

The legal team formally stated that such a request is unlawful, unconstitutional, and without legal foundation.

Grounds for challenge

The letter spotlighted that freedom of expression is guaranteed under Section 39(1) of Nigeria’s constitution and further protected under Article 9 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, domesticated into Nigerian law.

Mr Temokun emphasised that no administrative agency, including the SSS, has the authority to censor citizens or compel private platforms to remove content, and only a valid court order can justify any restriction.

The letter also cited Nigerian court rulings, including the Supreme Court in Director, SSS v. Agbakoba and the Court of Appeal in Arthur Nwankwo v. The State, affirming that fundamental rights cannot be curtailed by executive fiat.

It pointed to a historical pattern of repression against Mr Sowore, noting multiple arrests, detentions, and travel restrictions linked to his activism since 2019.

Mr Temokun warned that complying with the SSS request would implicate X in violating Nigerian and international human rights standards.

“Our client reserves the right to seek redress before competent national and international fora should any action be taken that violates his rights.

“Kindly confirm receipt of this letter and communicate your position to us forthwith,” Mr Temokun noted.

Sowore and lawyer condemn SSS

This newspaper reported earlier that Mr Sowore and his lawyer, Mr Temokun, separately condemned the SSS attempt to pressure X as illegal, unconstitutional, and an abuse of power.

Mr Temokun stressed that only a competent court can order the removal of speech, and that the SSS is not a court but a security agency.

He warned that privately pressuring platforms to delete content is an unlawful abuse of power that could threaten any journalist, activist, or ordinary citizen who challenges the government.

Mr Sowore similarly described in a Facebook post the SSS demand as “a desecration of national dignity” and part of a broader effort to silence his criticism beyond Nigeria’s borders.

He said he discovered a “ridiculously crafted letter” from the SSS demanding that his account be deactivated within 24 hours and added that he would not be surprised if the same applied to his Facebook page.

He also cited previous harassment, including arrests, detentions, and passport seizures linked to his activism.

SSS claims

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier on Sunday how SSS wrote to X Corp, the owner of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), demanding the deletion of a tweet by Mr Sowore or face official repercussions.

Signed by B. Bamigboye, on behalf of the agency’s Director General, the letter accused Mr Sowore of publishing “misleading information, hate speech and content capable of inciting violence” via his verified handle, @YeleSowore.

The SSS (also known as DSS) cited a 25 August post in which Mr Sowore called President Tinubu a “criminal” and alleged dishonesty regarding corruption.

The agency warned that the post threatened national security and risked provoking unrest among the president’s supporters.

It referenced the Criminal Code Act, the Cybercrimes Act 2025, and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 as legal grounds and threatened “far-reaching, sweeping and across-the-board measures” if X failed to comply.

X response

On Sunday, Mr Sowore said X notified him of the SSS request but had not acted on it.

He vowed not to delete the post, calling the SSS action “despicable” and “lawless.”

In its statement, X said it informs users when it receives legal requests from authorised entities to remove content.

The company advised Sowore to seek legal counsel or engage civil society groups if he wished to challenge the request and pointed him to its legal resources and transparency report.

Unending battles

Mr Sowore, a frenetic government critic, has faced arrests, detentions and prosecutions by the police and the SSS over the last six years over his anti-government protests and remarks.

Under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, he was arrested, detained for months and charged with treasonable felony over his #RevolutionNow protest.

He accused Mr Tinubu government of using security agencies to persecute him since the #EndBadGovernance protests last year.

He recounted being placed on a no-entry list at airports, having his passport seized, being arrested, rearrested and injured by police officers and facing what he described as trumped-up charges, including an allegation of terrorism financing.

“First, during the #EndBadGovernance national protest, they ordered Immigration to place me on a no-entry list at all international airports,” he continued.

“Then, the illegal IGP had me arrested for calling him what he is. A Federal High Court judge was procured to seize my passport since February 2025. I was then rearrested recently, my cell was broken into by eight armed police officers who injured my right hand, and dragged again to court on trumped-up charges.”