The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and some prominent Nigerians, including former presidential candidates – Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi – have condemned the lynching of 16 hunters in Uromi, Edo State, after they were allegedly mistaken for kidnappers by local vigilantes.

NBA president Afam Osigwe stated in a statement on Saturday that “the gruesome murder of the hunters shows the alarming rise of vigilante justice across Nigeria.”

He added, “It is deeply troubling that mobs continue to take the law into their hands, attacking and lynching suspected criminals, often without the intervention of law enforcement agencies.

“No individual, regardless of the crime they are alleged to have committed, should be subjected to mob violence.”

The victims, said to be hunters travelling from Rivers State to Kano State for Sallah, were allegedly attacked by vigilante members and armed youths who stopped their truck, dragged them out one by one, beat them, and then set them ablaze after being labelled as kidnappers.

The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday on the section of the Uromi/Obajana Expressway in the Esan North-East local Government Area of Edo State.

The Nigerian police announced Friday that they had arrested about 14 suspects in connection with the alleged lynching.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Calls for investigation, prosecution

Condemning the lynching, NBA said every accused person has the right to be investigated and, where necessary, prosecuted in a court of law. “Allowing mob actions to persist undermines the very foundation of our criminal justice system and portrays Nigeria as a society where lawlessness prevails.”

He said the tragic incident must serve as a wake-up call for Nigeria’s law enforcement agencies to ensure that no such crime goes unpunished.

“Justice must be served, and perpetrators of mob violence must be held accountable to deter future occurrences,” the NBA statement stated.

The umbrella body of all Nigerian lawyers called on the Edo State Government and relevant security agencies “to conduct a thorough investigation into this heinous act and ensure that the culprits are brought to face the full wrath of the law.”

“Vigilante justice has no place in a society governed by the rule of law,” it added

Similarly, human rights-focussed nonprofit organisation, the Global Rights, called on security agencies to conduct a full-scale investigation and ensure that both the perpetrators and those who aided them are brought to justice.

The organisation, through a statement by its Executive Director, Abiodun Baiyewu, on Saturday, described the incident as a grave violation of human rights and the rule of law.

“These individuals were tragically mistaken for kidnappers, and rather than following due process, vigilantes unlawfully took the law into their own hands, resulting in the extrajudicial killing of innocent people,” Mrs Baiyewu said.

She emphasised that the Nigerian constitution guarantees the right to life under Section 33(1), which states that “every person has a right to life, and no one shall be deprived intentionally of his life, save in execution of a court sentence.”

“The unlawful targeting of individuals based on suspicion, ethnicity, or way of life is a dangerous trend that violates constitutional rights and fuels insecurity,” She added.

While acknowledging the frustrations of citizens due to the government’s failure to curb banditry and kidnapping, she stressed that vigilante justice is unacceptable.

Obi, Atiku react

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Obi, on Friday condemned the killings, describing them as a threat to national security.

“Such killings have become a recurring tragedy in our decaying society. Acts of violence like these are abhorrent and had no place in our society yesterday, just as they should have no place in any decent society today.

“Every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic or regional background, has the right to move freely and safely within our nation.,” Mr Obi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, also called for justice on his Facebook page on Friday.

“This unfortunate incident demands a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation. Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done to restore public confidence in our security institutions,” Mr Abubakar stated.

Jungle justice remains a deeply rooted issue in Nigeria, often driven by distrust in law enforcement, religious tensions, and mob mentality.

Amnesty International and other prominent Nigerians, including former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, have condemned the tragedy, with President Bola Tinubu ordering security operatives to launch an immediate investigation into the incident.

This is not an isolated case. Over the years, mob killings have claimed numerous lives, often fueled by religious and ethnic divisions.

The latest incident in Uromi, where a vigilante group intercepted a truck carrying 25 travelers and accused them of being kidnappers, is a grim reminder of the dangers of extrajudicial violence.

According to Amnesty International, between 2012 and 2023, at least 555 cases of mob violence resulted in 57 recorded deaths, including victims who were burned or buried alive. The absence of swift legal action against perpetrators has emboldened further acts of jungle justice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

