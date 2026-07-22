The police have arrested a woman over the sudden death of her 60-year-old male companion at a hotel in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The state command’s spokesperson, Lawan Adam, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the incident occurred in the Yalwawa area of the city.

Mr Adam stated that police preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased checked into the facility with the 20-year-old woman.

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However, shortly after ordering a meal, he experienced a severe medical emergency characterised by sudden breathing difficulties.

“Officers attached to the Yalwawa Police Division responded immediately to a distress call from the hotel management and evacuated the victim to the General Hospital, Dutse. Medical personnel on duty subsequently pronounced him dead upon arrival.

“Detectives who secured the scene recovered several items for forensic analysis, including leftover food and beverages, a substance suspected to be a sexual enhancement supplement, and other personal belongings.

“Following a formal medical assessment and administrative procedures, the victim’s body was released to his family for burial in line with their requests”, the police stated.

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Mr Adam added that the 20-year-old woman is currently in custody, assisting detectives with relevant information to establish the precise sequence of events leading to the death.

The command reassured the public of a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation, adding that the Jigawa State Commissioner of Police urged residents to avoid spreading unconfirmed rumours or engaging in speculation that could jeopardise ongoing inquiries or cause public anxiety.

Police stated that further updates will be communicated to the public as the investigation unfolds.