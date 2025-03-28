Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Amnesty International have called for an investigation into the alleged lynching of at least 16 travellers in Edo State.

Mr Kwankwaso, in a statement he posted on his Facebook page, said he was “concerned by the harrowing display of mob injustice on 16 travellers from Northern Nigeria in Edo State.”

The victims, reportedly hunters travelling from Rivers State to Kano for Sallah celebrations, were allegedly attacked by vigilante members and armed youths who reportedly blocked their vehicle, dragged them out one by one, beat them, and then set them ablaze after being labelled as kidnappers.

Mr Kwankwaso said the tragedy, which occurred on Thursday in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, “is another sad reminder of the barbarity of jungle justice.”

“It is common knowledge that people from all parts of the country should be able to travel without facing any form of harassment or intimidation.

“I urge the concerned authorities to launch a full-scale investigation into this sad incident and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

“While praying for the repose of the victims, I extend my condolences to their families, the Kano State Government and other affected states,” Mr Kwankwaso stated.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Also, Amnesty International, in a statement on Friday signed by the Country Director, Isa Sanusi, condemned the gruesome act and urged the Nigerian government to ensure justice for the victims.

“The Nigerian authorities must go beyond merely condemning the incident and ensure that the suspected attackers are apprehended and brought to justice in a fair trial,” the statement read.

“The consistent failure of the Nigerian government to punish mob violence has created an environment in which violent mobs believe themselves entitled to take the law into their own hands,” Mr Sanusi said.

Harrowing footage of the incident went viral on social media, showing the victims pleading for their lives as a cheering crowd watched the vigilantes attack them with axes, iron rods, and machetes.

The attackers tied the victims to used tyres, doused them in petrol, and set them on fire.

Amnesty International described the lynching as part of a growing trend of vigilante groups unlawfully blocking highways and engaging in violent acts with impunity.

“The horrific mob violence that happened at Uromi is part of the rising trend of vigilante groups of towns and villages along highways blocking roads and carrying out unlawful activities with impunity.

“The fact that these killings have been happening for a long time, with few cases investigated and prosecuted, highlights the authorities’ shocking failure to uphold and fulfil their obligation to protect people from harm and violence”, Mr Sanusi said

READ ALSO: Amnesty International condemns arrests of Kano journalists

Amnesty International called on the government to take decisive action to curb mob violence and bring perpetrators to justice.

“The Nigerian government must take appropriate and effective measures to prevent cases of mob violence across the country and ensure access to justice and effective remedies for victims,” the statement added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

