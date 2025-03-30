Mr President, don’t let anyone convince you that the next election is the most important thing. For most Nigerians, it is the next meal, the next hospital bill, the next school fees, the next rent. These are the real and urgent priorities… Attend to these challenges with sincerity, and you will be amazed at the goodwill you will regain. In fact, if the people see your heart and your resolve, your second term — if you desire one — will come to you without struggle.

I join millions of Nigerians in wishing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a happy birthday.

Mr President, I remember the days when we sat together as friends, allies, and comrades in the struggle for democracy and good governance. You were once a friend and confidant. During the party primary that brought you to this point, I chose to support another friend and former boss, then vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo — who, as fate would have it, once served as your attorney general in Lagos. The ties that bound the three of us were strong, rooted in shared ideals and a vision for a better Nigeria.

As you mark another year, I write not only to wish you well but to offer, with sincerity and respect, a call to reflection — a plea borne out of love for country and for the ideals we once held dear.

I remember the risks you took in those early days. The sleepless nights poring over papers, the constant pondering on the conditions of the majority of our people. I remember your creativity in decision-making, your capacity to resolve conflicts, and your determination to build bridges across the country. These attributes earned you admiration and inspired a generation, myself included.

Yes, age may have taken its toll, as it must on all men. That once far-reaching capacity may have waned. But I believe you still carry within you that same spark of conviction and compassion — the same milk of human kindness you showed as governor of Lagos. You can still summon that strength. You can still rekindle that fire.

Mr President, Nigeria is in distress. Our people are hurting. From hunger and inflation to insecurity and disillusionment, the cries of the people grow louder each day. The burden of leadership is now fully on your shoulders.

Please, try — and try hard. Step away from the sycophants and self-seekers who surround you. Reach inward to your conscience. Reflect deeply. And come forth with bold, groundbreaking policies that can lift our people from despair to hope.

This is not rocket science. The policies and ideas to run a prosperous Nigeria already exist in the writings and legacies of leaders like Chief Obafemi Awolowo. Reach for those books. Study the models. Tweak the data. Then act — with urgency and sincerity.

Call on the talents and energy of Nigerians at home and abroad. The country is overflowing with capable, passionate, and patriotic individuals. What is lacking is coordination and purpose.

Mr President, don’t let anyone convince you that the next election is the most important thing. For most Nigerians, it is the next meal, the next hospital bill, the next school fees, the next rent. These are the real and urgent priorities.

Attend to these challenges with sincerity, and you will be amazed at the goodwill you will regain. In fact, if the people see your heart and your resolve, your second term — if you desire one — will come to you without struggle.

In your appointments, please look beyond your immediate circle. Lagos is not Yoruba. Lagos is not Nigeria. The greatness of our country lies in its diversity. Every corner of this land has produced men and women of character, competence, and capacity.

Take a cue from former Presidents Ibrahim Babangida and Olusegun Obasanjo. Despite their shortcomings and imperfections, they built Team Nigeria — not Team Niger, not Team Egba. You should reflect on this. If you are able to assemble such a national team and inject them with vision, hard work, and purposefulness, you will emerge as the best president Nigeria has ever had.

Mr President, you have been greatly blessed. Now is the time to give back — not in pursuit of personal glory or self-aggrandisement, but by laying the foundation for a legacy of selfless service that will endure beyond titles or tenure.

Let this birthday be a turning point — a Saul-to-Paul moment.

Lead with justice. Govern with empathy. Act with urgency. And above all, serve with humility.

Then, when your time in office comes to an end, you will be able to raise your head high, knowing that you gave it your all — and that Nigeria was better because you passed this way.

Happy Birthday, Mr President.

Babafemi Ojudu writes from Ado-Ekiti.

