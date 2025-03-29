The FA Cup quarter-finals delivered contrasting fortunes for Nigerian players on Saturday, with Nottingham Forest securing a dramatic semi-final berth while Fulham bowed out of the competition.

Nottingham Forest triumph in penalty shootout

Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi played crucial roles as Nottingham Forest edged past Brighton in a tense penalty shootout to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since the 1990-91 season.

The match ended goalless in regulation time, prompting a nerve-wracking spot-kick decider.

As Brighton pressed for a winner in extra time, substitute Diego Gomez’s header was brilliantly saved by Forest’s goalkeeper Matz Sels, while Joao Pedro’s effort was ruled out for offside.

When the game advanced to penalties, Forest found themselves in familiar territory, having already won two shootouts earlier in the competition.

Sels emerged as the hero once again, denying Jack Hinshelwood’s attempt.

Although Neco Williams missed his spot-kick, Forest regained momentum when Sels stopped Gomez’s powerful shot.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Nikola Milenkovic and Lewis Dunk converted their penalties, but it was Ryan Yates who sealed Forest’s victory, sending them into the semi-finals with a composed finish.

This marks Forest’s third successful penalty shootout in this FA Cup campaign, making them the first team to achieve such a feat in a single edition of the tournament.

Fulham fall to Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Fulham’s FA Cup journey ended in disappointment as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Nigerian internationals Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey featured in the starting lineup, but their efforts were not enough to prevent an early exit.

Eberechi Eze starred for Palace, breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute with a stunning strike against the run of play.

Just four minutes later, the winger turned provider, setting up Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr for Palace’s second goal.

Substitute Eddie Nketiah compounded Fulham’s misery, sealing the victory with a well-taken goal in the 75th minute.

Bassey played the full 90 minutes, while Iwobi was substituted for Thomas Cairney in the 82nd minute as Fulham struggled to find a breakthrough.

With this result, Nottingham Forest advances to the FA Cup semi-finals, keeping their dream of silverware alive, while Fulham shifts its focus back to league action after their cup disappointment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

