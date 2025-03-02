After a blistering heatwave, ice and cold water became precious items on Saturday as the Muslim faithful in Maiduguri prepared to break their first fast on the first day of Ramadan.
According to Google, the temperature in Maiduguri on Saturday ranged from 21°C to 38°C. Last year, on the same day, the temperature was, however, higher.
The heatwave forced many people to take shelter under canopies and tree shades. The streets were almost empty in the Birno State capital.
By 5 p.m., residents began to emerge on the streets wearing long faces, looking for something cold.
Waiting for them were vendors who had lined up Baga Road and other streets of Maiduguri with ice and cold water.
While a 50cl sachet ice block sold for between N100 and N150, the same size sachet of cold water went for N20 to N25 each.
“I won’t enjoy breaking my fast without cold water. The weather was too hot. Since morning, I could not come out until now,” Musa Adam said after buying iced water from a vendor.
In some areas, residents said cold water was not available.
“In my area around Bulabulin, cold water is difficult to get. You have to struggle for it,” said Baba Goni, who travelled about 15 kilometres to get cold water on Baga Road.
In the Baga Road Market, other commodities that buyers sought include fruits such as watermelon, lemon and bananas.
