Twelve passengers were burnt to death on Saturday morning along the Benin-Auchi Highway in an accident involving a Toyota Hiace bus and a truck.

Cyril Mathew, the Edo sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident and said the crash occurred around 5 a.m. at Igueoviobo community, near an army checkpoint on the highway.

According to the FRSC official, the bus, which departed from Zuba in Abuja and was heading to Benin, collided with an oncoming truck en route Auchi.

“The entire occupants of the bus were killed in the crash.

“The accident likely resulted from fatigue, as the driver may have dozed off, leading to the collision,” he said.

Following the impact, he said, the bus was engulfed in flames, making it impossible to save the victims.

Mr Matthew said the FRSC authorities were able to identify the deceased through the vehicle’s manifest and had since contacted their families.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He explained that the truck driver and his assistant, fondly called “Motor Boy”, escaped unhurt.

The FRSC chief urged drivers to avoid fatigue while on long journeys, advising them to stop and rest whenever they feel tired to prevent similar tragedies.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

