The Taraba Anti-Illegal Mining Taskforce on Monday arrested two suspected illegal miners during a raid at a gold-mining site in Mayo Kam, Gantu village, Bali Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of the taskforce, Emmanuel Jamu, told journalists in Jalingo that the operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering.

Mr Jamu said security operatives traversed difficult terrain to reach the remote mining site for the raid.

He explained that most of the suspected illegal miners fled into nearby forests before the arrival of the operatives, but two suspects were arrested while attempting to escape.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The chairman also said the task force recovered several items allegedly used for illegal mining, including pumping machines, digging equipment, generators and mineral-processing materials.

“We want to send a clear message. Whether they are there or not, we will keep trying. They can run today, but they cannot run forever. They will face the full weight of the law,” he said.

He appealed to traditional rulers and community leaders to support the task force with credible information that would lead to the arrest of other suspects still at large.

Mr Jamu said the two suspects were currently in custody, and the task force would continue operations in other identified high-risk areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Taraba Government, on 19 June, suspended all mining activities across the state over security concerns and subsequently constituted the Anti-Illegal Mining Taskforce to enforce the directive.

(NAN)