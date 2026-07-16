The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stated that it remains united, focused, and well-positioned for success in the 2027 elections, despite the recent departure of several party members.

The party addressed these defections in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES by its spokesperson, Shehu Dauda.

The Deputy Chairman of the APC in Bauchi State, Ibrahim Misau, recently resigned, along with several local government and ward executives in the Misau Local Government Area. They have since joined the People’s Redemption Party (PRP). Mr Misau, a former member of the House of Representatives, cited the alleged imposition of candidates, a lack of internal democracy, and poor leadership as reasons for his departure. He and his fellow defectors have declared their support for Shehu Umar, the PRP governorship candidate in the state.

Responding to these events, Mr Dauda acknowledged individuals’ right to make personal political choices. Still, he argued that these departures should not be misinterpreted as signs that the APC is weakening or a shift in the political direction of Bauchi State.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“While every individual is entitled to make a political choice, the departure of a handful of persons should not be exaggerated into evidence of the weakening of the APC or presented as proof of a change in the political direction of Bauchi State. The attempt to manufacture an impression of political momentum from this development does not reflect the reality on the ground,” Mr Dauda said.

He emphasised that the movement of a few individuals does not determine a political party’s strength, but rather its structural resilience, the reach of its grassroots organisation, the commitment of its members, and its ongoing connection with the populace. “On all these counts, the APC remains firmly established across Bauchi State,” he added.

Mr Dauda confirmed that the APC structure remains intact and active across all 20 local government areas and 323 wards in the state. He noted that mobilisation efforts are continuing, and members remain resolute, strengthening the party’s capacity for upcoming political tasks.

The party’s primary objective, according to the spokesperson, is to secure Bauchi State for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, reclaim the state’s Government House, and ensure victory in the National Assembly, State Assembly, and other electoral contests in 2027.

Full Statement: APC Bauchi Remains United, Focused and Firmly Positioned for 2027 General Elections

The Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has noted the decision of a few individuals to leave the party for the Peoples Redemption Party.

While every individual is entitled to make a political choice, the departure of a handful of persons should not be exaggerated into evidence of the weakening of the APC or presented as proof of a change in the political direction of Bauchi State. The attempt to manufacture an impression of political momentum from this development does not reflect the reality on the ground.

The movement of a few individuals does not define a political party. The resilience of its structures measures its strength, the reach of its grassroots organisation, the commitment of its members and its continuing connection with the people. On all these counts, the APC remains firmly established across Bauchi State.

The individuals concerned had, over time, become increasingly estranged from the party’s collective decisions, discipline, and political direction. Their formal departure, therefore, merely confirms a separation that had already become evident and represents neither the movement of the APC structure nor any meaningful shift in its support base.

The departure of a few disgruntled individuals cannot be mistaken for the movement of the people.

Our structures remain intact and active across the 20 local government areas and 323 wards of Bauchi State. Our mobilisation continues, our members remain resolute, and the party is steadily strengthening its capacity for the political task ahead.

That task is clear: to secure Bauchi State for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, return the APC to Government House, and deliver victory for the party in the National Assembly, State Assembly and all other electoral contests in 2027.

We therefore urge our members and supporters to remain steadfast and continue the work of engagement and mobilisation across every community. The APC remains united, confident and fully committed to presenting the credible, disciplined and purposeful alternative that the people of Bauchi State deserve.

Signed,

State Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress

Bauchi State Chapter