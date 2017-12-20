Malabu Scandal: Italian court orders Shell, Eni to face trial

Shell-and-Eni
Shell and Eni photo used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: THISDAYLIVE]

An Italian federal judge has approved the prosecution of Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in the $1.3 billion controversial sale of OPL 245 oil block.

The judge in Milan also said Eni executive, Claudio Descalzi, and his predecessor, Paolo Scaroni, should be tried for their role in the deal.

The trial is expected to commence on March 5, Italian media reports said Wednesday.

Italian prosecutors had earlier indicted Shell and Agip for their role in the 2011 deal in which Nigeria sold the lucrative oil block to the two oil majors.

A former petroleum minister, Dan Etete, and a former Attorney-General, Bello Adoke, are amongst several Nigerians indicted in the deal, which was approved by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Shell and Eni’s Nigerian subsidiary, Agip, are among those already being prosecuted in Nigeria.

In a prompt reaction to the judge’s decision, Shell said it was shocked.

“We are disappointed by the outcome of the preliminary hearing and the decision to indict Shell and its former employees. We believe the trial judges will conclude that there is no case against Shell or its former employees.

“Shell attaches the greatest importance to business integrity. It’s one of our core values and is a central tenet of the Business Principles that govern the way we do business. Shell has clear rules on anti-bribery and corruption and these are included in our Code of Conduct for all staff. There is no place for bribery or corruption in our company,” the firm said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

  DEAR EDITOR

    DEAR EDITOR

    BEFORE ADOKE MADE A CRIMINAL CAREER OF OPL 245…

    There is obviously place for bribery and corruption in SHELL OIL COMPANY.
    Under no circumstances should SHELL have agreed to pay 1.2 billion dollars
    through Agip – Eni Oil company of Italy to Dan Etete to buy 100% interest stake
    in the oil acreage called OPL 245 contrary to the Local Participation Law of Nigeria which prohibits foreign ownership of oil fields allocated as concession to native Nigerians. Any company that pays money to violate a law has paid a bribe – simple!

    The failure of thought by the then Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo allowed the OPL 245 fraud to incubate and spread to become 0 the worst case of corporate bribery in world history. Obasanjo was the incumbent president in 1999 when the Dan Etete OPL 245 fraud was at planning stage. Obasanjo was alerted to it but Obasanjo has never had good administrative skills and only just bluffed, blustered and blundered for eight consecutive years on the case. In a sense, the robbery of Nigerians through the OPL 245 shenanigan is yet another price the usually daft Nigerians pay for always choosing ignorant people as president of their country.

    • August January

      “A former petroleum minister, Dan Etete, and a former Attorney-General, Bello Adoke, are amongst several Nigerians indicted in the deal, which was approved by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.” – So why focusing on Obasanjo, while you leave Jonathan untouched.

      • Patrick Otobo

        Even though I disagree with the title of his comment, he is focusing on Obasanjo because he is the mastermind of the entire Malabu scam. It was Obasanjo that originally revoked the OPL 245 Licence despite the obvious conflict of interest and abuse of office inherent in the award and later restored it back to Malabu through a Settlement Agreement of 2006 midwife by him and his then Attorney General Bayo Ojo and Edmund Daukoro. After restoring OPL 245 back to Malabu, the share holding structure changed with some economic vultures like Otumba Fasawe, a known Obasanjo associate also claiming to be a share holder in Malabu. Atiku Abubakar also claimed to be a shareholder. The question then is: who is Fasawe representing??? All the documents are in public space for any interested reader.

        Same Obasanjo later dishonestly denied his role on Malabu to Premium Times and was requesting any Niegrian who has a proof to show that he ever played any role in Malabu to publish it despite the letter conveying the restoration OPL 245 back to Malabu which was written on his behalf by his then Minister of State for Petroleum-Edmund Daukoru. Nigerians are still waiting for Obasanjo to tender apology as he promised because there are several publications indicating his role in Malabu. And his role is less than noble and assailable. You can now see the reason why he is focusing on Obasanjo. Please google “Obasanjo tackles Adoke”.

        Meanwhile Adoke surrendered himself for an international inquiry on Malabu in Italy and Netherlands and he has was not and never indicted as this publication has shown. I dont understand the basis for which EFCC is proceeding recklessly against Adoke other than to serve the interested of some vested interests. Jonathan administration merely implemented the Settlement Agreement negotiated by Obsanjo and reduced to a consent judgement which is binding on the government.

