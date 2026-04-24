The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria has warned that the proposed global pandemic agreement could be delayed if countries fail to adopt a binding pathogen-sharing framework.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, the organisation urged member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO),to finalise the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing (PABS) Annex ahead of the resumed sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Working Group scheduled for 27 April to 1 May in Geneva.

AHF Nigeria said the WHO Pandemic Agreement cannot move forward without the annex, which outlines how pathogen samples and genetic data are shared, and how benefits such as vaccines and treatments are distributed.

Pandemic agreement

The pandemic agreement was adopted by member states in May 2025 during the 78th World Health Assembly to strengthen global prevention, preparedness, and response to future pandemics.

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It seeks to ensure equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments while fostering international cooperation and a One Health approach.

AHF Nigeria said the upcoming negotiations represent the last scheduled opportunity to finalise the annex before the World Health Assembly in May, noting that key equity provisions remain unresolved.

“Without a strong, enforceable agreement, the world risks repeating the failures of COVID-19,” the organisation said, pointing to unequal access to vaccines and other lifesaving tools during the pandemic.

The group added that the outcome of the Geneva meeting would determine whether future responses to public health emergencies are guided by equity and cooperation, or by delay, exclusion, and inequality.

Equity concerns

AHF Nigeria said the pandemic agreement cannot move forward without a binding PABS Annex that guarantees enforceable benefit-sharing.

It called for mandatory benefit-sharing obligations during both pandemic and non-pandemic periods, including set-aside percentages of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments, as well as annual financial contributions.

The organisation also raised concerns about proposals that could allow benefit-sharing terms to be negotiated bilaterally rather than agreed upfront by countries.

“Clear, upfront obligations must include set-aside percentages of vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments; pre-negotiated licenses and know-how/technology transfer,” the group said.

Opposition to dual-track approaches

The group warned against hybrid or dual-track systems that separate access to pathogen data from benefit-sharing arrangements.

It said such approaches creates loopholes, weakens the system, and allows obligations to be bypassed.

AHF Nigeria also criticised proposals supporting anonymous access to pathogen-sharing systems, arguing that they could undermine accountability.

“If we do not know who is accessing the system, we cannot hold them accountable,” the group said, adding that anonymous access compromises system integrity and creates real biosecurity risks.

Coalition calls

AHF Nigeria said it has previously joined organisations such as the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) and the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to advocate binding equity provisions.

The coalition argued that those who profit from the system must contribute to the system, calling for mandatory benefit-sharing backed by real accountability and legal certainty through binding contracts.

They also called for equitable access to vaccines and treatments, non-exclusive licensing, and technology transfer to manufacturers in developing countries during health emergencies.

AHF Nigeria said the upcoming negotiations represents a critical moment in shaping a multilateral framework capable of preventing future pandemics and addressing inequities exposed during COVID-19.

“We acknowledge that this is, perhaps, the last major opportunity to shape a multilateral cooperative instrument,” the group said.

It added that a strong PABS Annex could prevent the unacceptable inequities that disproportionately affected Global South countries during the last pandemic, while ensuring that shared pathogen data leads to fair and equitable benefits.