The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday rejected Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde’s call for the United Nations to investigate the abduction of pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area, insisting that the incident remains a domestic security matter that should be handled by Nigerian authorities.

The upper legislative chamber instead commended President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces and other security agencies for the successful rescue of the 44 pupils and teachers, who regained their freedom after spending 56 days in captivity.

It also paid tributes to security personnel who died during the operation and urged the federal government to improve the welfare of personnel engaged in counter-kidnapping operations.

The Senate’s position followed a motion sponsored by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, and co-sponsored by other senators to commend the security agencies for the rescue operation.

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During deliberations, Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole raised an additional prayer cautioning Governor Makinde against seeking an international probe into the incident, a position adopted by the chamber.

On Monday, Mr Makinde called on relevant United Nations agencies and international accountability bodies to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

He sought the foreign body’s intervention in a statewide broadcast following the military’s handover of the rescued victims to the Oyo State Government.

The governor argued that the incident raised questions that required independent scrutiny beyond Nigeria’s domestic institutions and urged the international community to help examine what transpired during the nearly two-month captivity of the victims.

“Such scrutiny is not intended to undermine our institutions. Rather, it is intended to reinforce public confidence that the truth will be established and that every person found to bear responsibility, regardless of office, influence or affiliation, will be held accountable under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said

However, senators disagreed with the proposal, maintaining that involving the UN in the matter could undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty and the efforts of local security agencies.

Channels Television reported that Mr Oshiomhole accused the governor of politicising the country’s security challenges, arguing that the call for a UN-backed investigation amounted to an attempt to discredit the work of Nigerian security agencies.

The Senate consequently urged Mr Makinde to allow the relevant national authorities to conclude investigations into the abduction and rescue of the pupils and teachers.

The lawmakers also observed a minute’s silence in honour of F. A. Isaac, a lieutenant; Silas Musa, a private; and Abena John Jerome, a sergeant, who were killed during the rescue operation, while extending condolences to their families and the security agencies.

The Senate further urged the federal government to promptly pay all statutory death benefits, insurance claims and other entitlements due to the families of the fallen officers, while calling for increased investment in intelligence gathering, surveillance technology, logistics and personnel welfare to strengthen the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the rescued pupils and teachers were abducted on 15 May from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State before regaining their freedom on 10 July.

The rescue operation was executed through a coordinated operation involving the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian police, the State Security Service (SSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, local hunters and vigilantes.