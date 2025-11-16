In October, Nigeria’s gender rights space saw renewed activism, policy debates, and controversy.

Women, policymakers, and youth leaders intensified advocacy for the passage of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill to correct political representation imbalances, a measure experts call crucial for overcoming historical barriers.

At the same time, a presidential pardon granted to Maryam Sanda, convicted of killing her husband, stirred controversy and reopened wounds of the victim’s family. The development drew sharp criticism from the victim’s family and sparked debate, which prompted the presidency to commute her death sentence, reversing its earlier pronouncement.

Meanwhile, in Zamfara State, worsening insecurity continues to drive an alarming rise in child marriages as parents resort to marrying off their young daughters to protect them from abduction and rape by bandits.

On a more positive note, Pathfinder International launched an initiative to support women-led innovation in health, climate, and economic resilience, aiming to empower women to drive transformative change.

Here are some of the most important gender-related issues from October.

In Zamfara, conflict forces parents to trade daughters for safety

In Zamfara, North-west Nigeria, the rising insecurity has led to an alarming increase in child marriages, with parents seeing it as a desperate measure to protect their daughters from abduction and rape by bandits.

An investigation by PREMIUM TIMES shows how a 13-year-old girl was handed over to a 23-year-old man in marriage, not out of tradition, but fear, as parents try to shield their daughters from violence.

This investigation unpacks how conflict, poverty, and fear collide to normalise child marriage, turning daughters into bargaining chips in the fight to survive.

The conflict has forced many families to flee their homes, abandoning farms and livelihoods. With no stable income or aid, marrying off daughters becomes a way to shift responsibility. However, this “protection” often backfires, leaving girls abandoned, pregnant, and struggling.

Group mobilises religious, cultural leaders to combat gender violence

In October, the Women Aid Collective (WACOL) mobilised religious and cultural leaders to confront the pervasive issue of violence against women and girls.

Joy Ezeilo, the founder of WACOL, announced partnerships with nine community-based non-governmental organisations across the six geo-political zones in Lagos. By focusing on religious women and cultural leaders, the foundation seeks to leverage key community pillars often overlooked in secular-focused interventions.

Women leaders warn of a backslide on gender equality in Nigeria

Women leaders and gender inclusion advocates have warned that Nigeria risks sliding backwards on gender equality unless urgent steps are taken to expand women’s participation in governance.

The female leaders spoke at the 9th edition of the Voice of Women (VOW) Conference and Awards, themed ‘Nigerian Women and the Power of Collective Action’, in Abuja.

Special seat bill

In October, women, policymakers, educators and youth leaders from Nigeria’s registered political parties have renewed their calls for the swift passage of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, which is currently under consideration by the National Assembly.

Titled, “A bill for an act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, to provide for seat reservation for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for related matters,” the proposed legislation is one of the most ambitious attempts yet to correct the imbalance in women’s political representation.

The Forum of National Women Leaders of Political Parties in Nigeria, in collaboration with the National Youth Leaders of Political Parties, described the bill as a national imperative aimed at correcting long-standing gender imbalances and ensuring that women can express strong support for the proposed constitutional amendment.

Drude Dahlerup, an international expert on electoral quotas, said the measure is a way to jump over the historical barriers that prevent a woman from being included in political decision-making.

The professor of political science spoke during a virtual event organised by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC).

WimBiz, others push for labour reform, female representation in govt

The Women in Leadership Coalition, a group of women’s rights advocates and organisations, is working to push for modern labour reform and increase female representation in government and boardrooms.

The Women in Leadership Coalition includes the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ), the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Women in Leadership and Women in Career.

WIMBIZ is advocating for a minimum of 16 weeks of paid maternity leave, 14 days of paternity leave, and 35 per cent female representation on the boards of listed organisations and at all levels of government.

Women in STEAM

Excellence Joshua, founder of Techy Train Incubator, discusses how she has built a successful career in tech while balancing the responsibilities of motherhood.

This episode of Women in STEAM covers her personal story, the inspiration behind Techy Train Incubator, and how her academic background in medical laboratory science has shaped her career in the industry.

She also gave insights into her challenging projects, “discovery” of digital skills, her perspective on work-life balance, and advice for women on “lifting as they climb” and thriving in their desired fields.

Maryam Sanda, presidential pardon and late Bilyaminu Bello

In October, President Bola Tinubu’s state pardon and clemency to 175 convicted persons, including drug offenders serving various sentences, stirred controversy.

One of those granted reprieve, Maryam Sanda, was sentenced to death in 2020 for killing her husband, the late Bilyaminu Bello, in their Abuja home on 19 November 2017.

Ms Sanda, a mother of two, had stabbed the late Mr Bello to death with a broken groundnut bottle in the neck, chest and genitals after accusing him of infidelity.

The development reopened the wounds of the late Bello’s family, who questioned the action of the president.

This prompted the presidency to commute her death sentence, reversing its earlier pronouncement.

Pathfinder International launches initiative to drive women-led innovation in health, climate

Pathfinder International, a global leader in advancing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), launched a platform to support women-led solutions that advance health, climate, and economic resilience.

The initiative aims to put women at the centre of ideas and help them unlock the capital, partnerships, and influence they need to drive transformative, sustainable change.

Court jails man for life for raping neighbour’s 7-year-old daughter

The Lagos State Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja has sentenced a 25-year-old man, Abodurin Apelogun, to life imprisonment for raping his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The judge, Rahman Oshodi, delivered the judgment after finding Mr Apelogun guilty of one count of defilement.