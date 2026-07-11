The Zamfara State government has approved six months’ maternity leave for female civil servants as part of efforts to promote exclusive breastfeeding and improve maternal and child health.

The State Head of Service, Yakubu Haidara, announced the approval on Thursday in Gusau while receiving a delegation from Civil Society–Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN).

The delegation, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), visited to advocate for six months’ maternity leave, increased funding for nutrition programmes and improved budget tracking to ensure timely release of funds.

Mr Haidara said the approval reflected Governor Dauda Lawal’s commitment to strengthening exclusive breastfeeding and improving nutrition outcomes for infants across the state

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“I believe the governor’s approval is aimed at addressing malnutrition among children in the state,” he said.

He described maternity leave as essential for protecting mothers and babies during the perinatal period, while supporting healthier families and stronger child development.

“It provides essential time for physical recovery, prevents postpartum depression, facilitates exclusive breastfeeding and promotes vital emotional bonding,” he said.

Mr Haidara welcomed the advocacy team, saying government and civil society shared the common objective of protecting children and securing healthier future generations.

“I welcome you for this advocacy visit. I believe we are all working towards protecting our children and ensuring good health for future generations,” he said.

He recalled that the governor approved N500 million counterpart funding for nutrition activities last year to strengthen interventions across Zamfara.

Mr Haidara expressed confidence the governor would sustain, or even increase funding this year because of his commitment to improving nutrition programmes statewide.

“I believe this year also the governor will do the same or even more for nutrition activities in the state,” he said.

He assured the delegation that the state government would continue collaborating with development partners and civil society organisations to combat child malnutrition.

“I want to assure you of the state’s commitment to continue partnering with you in addressing malnutrition among children,” Mr Haidara added.

Earlier, CS-SUNN State Coordinator, Kabiru Jangeru, described the governor’s approval as a significant milestone in promoting maternal health and child nutrition.

Mr Jangeru said malnutrition remained a major threat to child survival, requiring sustained investment, policy support and stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

“We are working with UNICEF support to advocate enhanced nutrition funding and exclusive breastfeeding among children,” he said.

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He said six months’ maternity leave would enable mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies, significantly reducing malnutrition and improving children’s health.

“We appreciate the governor for the kind gesture and quick response to our advocacy,” he said.

He also commended the Head of Service for facilitating engagements that culminated in the approval of the extended maternity leave policy.

“We also appreciate the Head of Service for the timely facilitation that led to the governor’s approval,” he added.

(NAN)