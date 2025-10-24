Pathfinder International, a global leader in advancing Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR), has launched an innovation platform aimed at supporting women-led solutions that advance health, climate and economic resilience.

The initiative, tagged Women&Co Nigeria, was unveiled in Abuja on Wednesday, according to a statement signed by Bayo Ewuola, Senior Media and Communication Officer at Pathfinder International.

The organisation said the initiative builds on its six-decade legacy of advancing women and children’s health, rights and wellbeing in communities across Nigeria,.

The Regional Portfolio Director for Pathfinder International, Amina Dorayi, said the platform seeks to place women at the heart of problem-solving and systems design.

Ms Dorayi noted that across Nigeria, women are already solving some of the toughest challenges in their homes, communities, and workplaces.

“Women&Co is about amplifying that ingenuity, putting women in the driver’s seat to design the innovations and systems that will shape our nation’s future in health, climate, and development,” she said.

She added that the initiative will help women access the capital, partnerships, and influence they need to create sustainable and scalable solutions for their communities.

Aligning with national priorities

Speaking at the launch, Adanna Steinacker, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women’s Health, said the Women&Co platform complements Nigeria’s broader agenda to prioritise women’s health, equity and leadership.

Ms Steinaker said, by building a community where women lead solutions across health, climate change, entrepreneurship and governance, Women&Co embodies the kind of collaboration and creativity that Nigeria needs to renew systems and unlock new possibilities.

The Abuja launch included a co-design convening that brought together women from diverse sectors including leadership, health, climate, entrepreneurship, governance, and finance, where they identified barriers to capital and opportunity, and charts bold actions and investments to accelerate women-led innovation.

The initiative seeks to co-design solutions that not only solve local problems but also scale regionally and globally.

“This is not just a conversation; it is a call to action. By centering women’s leadership in innovation and development, Nigeria can accelerate progress toward equity, resilience, and prosperity for all,” Ms Dorayi added.

About Pathfinder International

For nearly 70 years, Pathfinder has worked alongside women and girls in more than 100 countries, ensuring they have access to the critical services and resources they need.

The organisation have work in close partnership with governments, civil society organisations, and other local partners to deliver services where unmet need is the highest; advancing policies that contribute to gender equity; working with communities to transform practices and beliefs that harm women and girls; partnering with young people to build a healthier future; and working at the intersections of climate and health, contributing to more resilient communities and health systems.