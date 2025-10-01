The Women Aid Collective (WACOL) has mobilised religious and cultural leaders to confront the pervasive issue of violence against women and girls.

Joy Ezeilo, the founder of WACOL, on Tuesday in Ikeja, Lagos, announced partnerships with nine community-based non-governmental organisations across the six geo-political zones.

Ms Ezeilo explained that Female Genital Mutilation, forced marriage, widowhood practices, and early marriage contribute to gender-based violence and discrimination.

The participating organisations include the Women Empowerment Initiative (WEIN), the Gender Awareness Trust (GAT), Succour Foundation (SF), Hacey Health Initiative (HHI), and Foundation for Community Awareness Initiative (FCAI).

Others are the Justice Development and Peace Centre (JDPC), Gender Perspective and Social Development Centre (GPSDC), Global Health Awareness Research Foundation (GHARF) and Agape Development Initiative for Youths and Vulnerable (ADIYV).

Ms Ezeilo said the organisations were selected based on their demonstrated commitment to women empowerment, cultural engagement, community trust and experience in tackling gender-based violence.

The project, titled “Christian Women and Women Leaders of Culture for Prevention and Response to Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria, through the Strengthening of Grassroots Organisations,” is designed to empower these organisations to become crucial drivers of change, fostering gender-sensitive approaches across diverse cultures.

The intervention

She recalled how Vera Omozuwa, a 22-year-old undergraduate, was raped and murdered within a church premises during COVID-19 lockdown.

“In Nigeria, culture and religion significantly shape societal norms, including those related to women’s rights and gender equality,” Ms Ezeilo, a professor of public law, said.

“While certain cultural practices and religious interpretations contribute to gender inequality, there is also great potential to leverage these same cultural and religious platforms for positive change.”

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) noted that the project funded by the Ford Foundation will strengthen grassroots organisations and build their capacity to challenge harmful cultural and religious practices, thereby promoting gender equitable norms.

She said it will also provide community-based support systems that address the root causes of gender based-violence through education, advocacy, and leadership development.

Ms Ezeilo said, aside from working with Christian women, influential female cultural leaders, such as the Umu-Ada, a social-cultural group and others, will be engaged.

Expected outcomes

With support from WACOL, the participating organisations will train and monitor the mobilised Christian women’s group and cultural leaders.

Ms Ezeilo noted that by 2028, the intervention is expected to have reduced gender-based violence cases perpetrated against women with increased awareness and better understanding among the targeted population.

Also, she said the intervention is expected to promote inclusive churches and change patriarchal attitudes and negative social norms that reinforce violence against women and girls.

In Nigeria, despite the existence of laws to combat gender-based violence, such as the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of 2015, enforcement remains weak. While this law criminalises various forms of gender-based violence, including domestic violence, sexual harassment, and trafficking, its implementation is inconsistent across Nigeria.