Excellence Joshua, founder of Techy Train Incubator, discusses how she has built a successful career in tech while navigating the responsibilities of being a mother.

This episode of Women in STEAM covers her personal story, the inspiration behind Techy Train Incubator, and how her academic background in medical laboratory science has shaped her career in the industry.

She also gave insights into her challenging projects, “discovery” of digital skills, her perspective on work-life balance, and advice for women on “lifting as they climb” and thriving in their desired fields.

PT: Can you share your personal story and what inspired you to start Techy Train Incubator?

Ms Joshua: Techy Train Incubator was born out of one of the hardest seasons of my life.

After my divorce, I was broken, jobless, and trying to raise my two-year-old son alone. I needed work that could provide an income but still allow me to be present as a mother. I had graduated as a medical scientist and was looking for an internship, but nothing was flexible enough. The “call of duty” in traditional jobs meant I would have to choose between being a present mother and building a career, and I couldn’t make peace with that choice.

Things were so bad that I remember being unable to afford my son a ₦150 paracetamol syrup. It was a very humbling moment.

Then I discovered digital skills, and it completely revolutionised my life. In the digital space, no one cared if I was divorced, single, a mother, or even if I had good grades. What mattered was my portfolio; what I could do, and how well I could do it. That was a game-changer. In no time, I went from being the broke woman who couldn’t afford basic medicine to being able to pay my son’s school fees in advance, even before a new school year started.

When COVID-19 hit, the demand for digital services exploded. Businesses needed to go online. People needed help managing marketing, operations, and online sales. I was overwhelmed with work requests, but saw something bigger: so many women were struggling. Many had lost their jobs, and even if they learned new skills, they still didn’t feel ready to take on clients.

With more nudges from two close friends (Tabitha and Salamatu), that’s when it clicked for me: women were looking for jobs, and businesses were looking for skilled people, but the missing link was employability. So, I decided to bridge that gap. I would train women in high-demand digital skills, connect them with real opportunities, and provide supervision so businesses could trust the quality of their work.

PT: How did your academic experience shape your career?

Ms Joshua: I transitioned from clinical science in healthcare, as a trained medical laboratory scientist, into technology and digital skills.

And even then, I remain deeply connected to health. Today, alongside running Techy Train Incubator, I work with the Clinton Health Access Initiative to strengthen health systems and consult for other organisations in the health sector.

My academic background shaped my career in three major ways. First, science trained me to think critically; to break down problems, follow evidence, and design solutions. That analytical mindset has been invaluable, whether I am creating a digital skills curriculum or designing a system for health data reporting.

Secondly, science taught me the importance of precision and quality control. In the lab, a small error can ruin an entire result. That attention to detail has stayed with me, whether I am building a digital product, managing a team, or supervising deliverables for clients.

Finally, science taught me patience and resilience. Experiments don’t always work the first time, and neither do new projects. That persistence to keep testing, adjusting, and improving is exactly how Techy Train Incubator grew from a small boot camp to a platform impacting thousands of women across Africa.

While I may have transitioned from the lab bench to the laptop, the core skills and mindset developed during my science training remain the foundation of everything I do today.

PT: Can you share an example of a particular challenging project you have worked on and how you overcame the obstacle?

Ms Joshua: One project that stands out was immediately after COVID-19, when we were trying to run our largest digital skills boot camp yet. We had participants (approximately 1500 were selected) joining from over 10 African countries, but many were from rural or low-resource areas with poor internet access, limited devices, and sometimes even unstable electricity.

The challenge was how to deliver a truly practical, hands-on programme to women who may not be able to stay online for long stretches, or who might only have a basic smartphone.

At first, the dropout rate worried me; we were losing participants not because they weren’t motivated, but because the learning environment wasn’t enabling.

So, we re-engineered the programme in real time. We broke the curriculum into bite-sized, mobile-friendly lessons, created downloadable resources that participants could use offline, and set up small peer accountability groups so they could support one another. We also assigned volunteer mentors who would check in regularly, troubleshoot tech issues, and help them complete assignments even if they missed a live session.

The result? Not only did our completion rate jump, but many women told us it was the first time they had been in a programme that met them where they were. Some went on to land remote jobs within weeks, and a few even became mentors for the next cohort.

That experience reminded me that innovation isn’t always about doing something new; sometimes it’s about making something accessible and human-centred.

PT: How did you discover digital skills? Were you introduced to the digital space? How did you learn about the tech space?

Ms Joshua: Honestly, I would say I didn’t exactly discover digital skills; it kind of found me.

At that time, my son was two years old, and the only thing that held his attention was cartoons. The problem was that we could not afford Netflix, and most of the cartoons on TV did not reflect the values I wanted to teach him. But if I switched them off, he would cry endlessly.

So, I thought, what if I could create my own cartoons? Cartoons that would entertain him, but also teach kindness, courage, and other values I wanted him to grow up with. That was my very first encounter with digital skills. I started learning 2D animation, voiceovers, and 3D storytelling. My son had no idea it was my voice or I had created those videos, but he loved them.

From there, I realised animations could simplify learning, not just for him but for many others. And people began to notice. Initially, I created animations just for my child, but then people began reaching out for video marketing. Clients asked me to create videos for their businesses, and some wanted me to teach them. That was my first step into the digital space.

But I quickly learned that animation alone was not enough. To promote my work, I had to understand social media. That meant learning design, marketing, customer service, and even website development— all self-taught, mostly through YouTube and later paid courses. By the time COVID-19 hit, those skills had become invaluable.

PT: For you, is there any such thing as work-life balance?

Ms Joshua: I don’t really believe in “work-life balance” as people often describe it. For me, life comes in seasons. You can have everything you want, but not necessarily all at once. Some seasons demand more work, others, family or personal life; the key is recognising the season you are in.

That said, there are some non-negotiables like prioritising your health and listening to your body.

As a single mom, especially in the early years when I could not afford or even trust a support system, I had to improvise. Sometimes I would strap my son on my back during late meetings because he was crying and needed me. Other times, I would lie next to him at night until he fell asleep, then get up to work until past midnight, wake early, get him ready for school, and start again. It wasn’t easy, but I couldn’t afford excuses.

Even now, we often go everywhere together. He comes to meetings and sits with his book or tablet while I work, and in a way, it has shaped his own work ethic.

So, for me, it’s less about “balance” and more about integration. I try to enjoy every moment, whether it’s work or parenting, and that’s why it’s so important to do work you find meaningful. Because when the lines blur, fulfilment matters more than balance.

PT: How can women ‘lift as they climb,’ especially in fields where they are not traditionally dominant?

Ms Joshua: I believe the phrase “lift as you climb” is more than a call to mentorship; it’s about intentionally creating pathways for other women, even in fields where women are already dominant.

First, representation doesn’t always mean equity. Even in women-dominated fields like nursing, teaching, or entry-level admin roles, leadership positions are often still occupied by men, or women may not have equal access to pay, growth opportunities, or recognition. As women advance, we need to advocate for other women not just to be present, but to lead, to earn fairly, and to thrive without being confined to stereotypes.

Secondly, mentorship and sponsorship matter. It’s not enough to mentor; we must also sponsor, meaning using our influence to put another woman’s name forward, to recommend her for opportunities, and to share our networks and resources. Sometimes, one person’s recommendation is the bridge to a breakthrough.

Thirdly, collaboration over competition. Women have been socialised to compete with each other for limited seats at the table. However, one of the most powerful things we can do is to build our own tables and collaborate, create spaces where we support each other’s businesses, research, or careers.

Finally, modelling integration. Many women still juggle disproportionate caregiving responsibilities alongside their careers. By sharing openly how we manage these seasons not as superwomen, but as real women navigating, we normalise the struggles and show others it’s possible. And when we reach the top, we should be kinder to other women going through this phase and help them create some balance.

So, whether in a male-dominated field or a female-dominated one, the principle is the same: leave the door wider open than you met it.

PT: What advice would you give young women aspiring to thrive in their desired industry?

Ms Joshua: The first thing I would say to young women is to be clear about their “why.” Industries and opportunities will change, your “why” is what anchors you. When you know why you have chosen a certain path, whether it’s out of passion, the desire for impact, or as a steppingstone, you are better able to navigate challenges and stay focused when things get tough.

It’s also important to focus on skills rather than just chasing titles. The world rewards value, and value comes from what you can do and how well you can do it. Invest in learning, practising, and refining your skills, because those are what make you indispensable. At the same time, don’t wait until you feel “ready” before you step forward. Opportunities often come disguised as risks, and confidence usually grows in the doing, not in the waiting.

PT: What message would you like to convey to women who are interested in pursuing a career in tech but may be hesitant or unsure?

Ms Joshua: To any woman who is thinking about pursuing a career in tech but feels hesitant, I want to say this: tech isn’t reserved for a certain type of person. You don’t need to have it all figured out, or even come from a traditional background, to belong here. I came into tech not because it was part of my plan, but because life pushed me into it, and it turned out to be one of the best decisions I ever made.

The truth is that tech is vast. It’s not just coding or engineering; it’s design, digital marketing, data, project management, product strategy, content creation, and so much more. There’s space for every kind of talent, creativity, and personality. What matters most is the willingness to learn and apply yourself.

Don’t let fear or self-doubt stop you. Everyone starts as a beginner, and no one feels one hundred per cent ready when they take the first step. Start small, take a course, join a community, try a project. As you grow your skills, your confidence will follow.

Most importantly, tech is not just about building apps or websites. It’s about building solutions to problems in healthcare, education, finance, climate, business, and even daily life. Women bring unique perspectives to these problems, and the industry needs more of our voices, creativity, and leadership.

So my message is simple: start anyway. You don’t have to know where the journey will end, but if you take the first step, you will be amazed at how far it can take you.

PT: What are your plans for scaling Techy Train Incubator’s impact and reaching more women across Africa?

Ms Joshua: One of the biggest challenges I have faced on this journey has been the lack of resources, both financial and human. In the early days, I didn’t have access to capital, strong networks, or even a reliable support system. I was a newly single mom, broke, and trying to build something meaningful while raising my son. There were moments when survival alone felt like a full-time job. I overcame that season by learning to start small, to maximise what I had in my hands, and to constantly reinvest what little I earned back into the vision. Resource constraints forced me to be creative and resilient, and those lessons have shaped the DNA of Techy Train Incubator.

Another challenge has been credibility. As a young African woman, especially one transitioning from clinical science into tech, I often found that people underestimated me. Convincing stakeholders to believe in the vision, trust my expertise, or even take a chance on women with “non-traditional” tech skills was not always easy. I overcame that by letting results speak.

The third major challenge has been balancing personal responsibilities with professional ambition. Being a single mother while trying to scale an initiative across Africa has stretched me in ways I didn’t anticipate. There were days when I had to show up for meetings with my son on my back, and nights when I worked while he slept beside me. I wouldn’t call it balance, but rather integration, finding ways to honour both my role as a mother and as a leader. In hindsight, that challenge became a strength, because it gave my son a front-row seat to resilience, and it made me deeply empathetic to the women I serve, many of whom juggle similar realities.