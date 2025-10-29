President Bola Tinubu has commuted the death sentence of Maryam Sanda, who was convicted in 2020 for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, during a domestic dispute.

The decision was announced on Wednesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to Mr Onanuga, Ms Sanda’s sentence was reduced to 12 years’ imprisonment on compassionate grounds, citing her good conduct, reformation, and the need to consider the welfare of her children.

In the statement, Mr Onanuga said, “Following consultations with the Council of State and public opinion on the matter, the President directed a further review of the initially approved list for consideration in furtherance of the President’s discretionary powers under Section 175(1) &(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”

“Consequently, certain persons convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, human trafficking, fraud, unlawful possession of firearms/arms dealing, etc., were deleted from the list. Others who had been hitherto pardoned in the old list had their sentences commuted,” Mr Onanuga stated.

Ms Sanda, now 37, had spent six years and eight months at the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre before the initial announcement of her pardon.

According to Mr Onanuga, it became necessary to review her pardon and those of others “because of the need to be sensitive to the feelings of the victims of the crimes and society in general, the need to boost the morale of law enforcement agencies, and adherence to bilateral obligations.”

“The concept of justice as a three-way traffic for the accused, the victim, and the state/society also guided the review,” he added.

“Ms Sanda is now expected to serve 12 years based on compassionate grounds, in the best interest of her children and good conduct, embracing a new lifestyle, model prisoner and resourcefulness,” the presidential spokesperson said.

PREMIUM TIMES extensively reported Ms Sanda’s prosecution and conviction. In January 2020, the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja found her guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced her to death by hanging.

Justice Yusuf Halilu held that Ms Sanda fatally stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife and ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

The victim, Bilyaminu Bello, was the son of Haliru Bello, a former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Nigerian police first arraigned Ms Sanda in November 2017 for allegedly stabbing her husband to death at their Abuja home.

Her trial was marked by several bail applications—repeatedly denied until March 2018, when she was granted bail on health grounds. The proceedings also witnessed frequent adjournments, the disappearance of witnesses, and the withdrawal of her defence lawyer, which caused significant delays.

During the hearings, witnesses testified that Ms Sanda had allegedly attempted to stab her husband multiple times before his death. She, however, maintained that the killing was not premeditated but the result of a domestic quarrel.

After more than two years of trial, Justice Halilu found Ms Sanda guilty of culpable homicide on 27 January 2020 and sentenced her to death by hanging, holding that the prosecution had proved its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In the revised list, Mr Tinubu granted presidential clemency or commutation of sentences to 86 people.

To ensure future exercises meet public expectations and best practices, Mr Onanuga said the president had directed the immediate relocation of the Secretariat of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Prerogative of Mercy from the Federal Ministry of Special Duties to the Federal Ministry of Justice.

“President Tinubu also directed the Attorney-General of the Federation to issue appropriate guidelines for the exercise of the power of prerogative of mercy, including compulsory consultation with relevant prosecuting agencies.

“This will ensure that only persons who fully meet the stipulated legal and procedural requirements will henceforth benefit from the issuance of instruments of release,” he said.