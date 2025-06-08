Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has called for global action to halt Israeli aggression in Gaza, emphasising the need for peace and stability in the region in line with international legitimacy resolutions.

The Saudi Crown Prince made an appeal to the international community to end the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Mr Salman delivered this message during a speech at the Annual Hajj reception at Mina Palace on Saturday.

He emphasised the importance of global action to protect innocent civilians and work towards a new reality where Palestine can enjoy peace in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.

He said, “This appeal highlights Saudi Arabia’s commitment to addressing the ongoing conflict and promoting stability in the region.”

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving Islam and Muslims, particularly the Hajj pilgrims, and reaffirmed the country’s role in facilitating the performance of rituals with ease and comfort.

He also emphasised the importance of security and stability in Muslim countries and across the world.

The crown prince stressed the need for the international community to intervene and halt the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

He emphasised the importance of protecting innocent civilians and working towards a new reality where Palestine can enjoy peace.

The crown prince reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving Islam and Muslims, particularly the Hajj pilgrims.

The reception was attended by several dignitaries, including the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ghazouani, and the President of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu.

The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, also highlighted the notable achievements of this year’s Hajj season, including the implementation of new energy projects and infrastructure development.

(NAN)

