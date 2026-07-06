Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia says he has briefed President Bola Tinubu on the security situation, the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs), ongoing development projects and the political climate in the state following the recent Benue’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Mr Alia disclosed this on Monday after a meeting with the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor said the visit was partly to appreciate Mr Tinubu for identifying with Benue during the anniversary celebrations and to provide an update on developments in the state.

“On a number of counts, the president visited the state just one week ago to witness Benue at 50 as an independent sub-national,” Mr Alia said.

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“We just came to thank him for showing up at Benue at 50 and then also to have him updated on the situation report of the entire state.”

Mr Alia said he informed the president that security had improved compared to previous months, although some concerns remain as displaced residents gradually return to their communities during the farming season.

“You know previously we’ve had a lot of insecurity… so it’s calmed down. He needed to know the position of the IDPs now in the state,” he said.

“This is a farming season for us. We are the food basket of the nation. If the IDPs are voluntarily going home, do we still have some anxieties out there? So the answer is yes.”

The governor said he also discussed the state’s political situation with the president following the conclusion of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections.

“There have been some agitations from the very APC faithful after the primaries, but I believe that it’s going to calm down,” he said.

“Mr President is a democrat who understands this. He’s a grassroots person.”

Mr Alia expressed confidence that the APC would remain united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“As I won the election the first time, we’re going to double the numbers for him, and APC will continue to remain just one threshold, and we’re going to make it good for him and for the entire Benue State as well,” he said.

The governor also informed the president about ongoing infrastructure and industrial projects in the state.

According to him, President Tinubu had commissioned the Benue Food and Fruit Processing Company during the Benue at 50 celebrations, while a beer factory and a fruit juice factory are awaiting commissioning.

He added that First Lady Oluremi Tinubu also commissioned 10 urban renewal roads during the anniversary events.

The meeting came days after Benue marked its 50th anniversary with a series of events, including an interdenominational thanksgiving service commemorating the state’s Golden Jubilee, Mr Alia’s 60th birthday and his three years in office.

Reflecting on the celebrations, the governor thanked residents for their support and renewed his commitment to his administration’s agenda.

“Today was never just about me. It was about a people united by faith, resilience and hope for a better tomorrow,” he said in a statement after the thanksgiving service.

“I am governor today because you placed your trust in me, and for that, I remain deeply grateful.”

At the anniversary celebration in Makurdi, Mr Alia described the state’s first 50 years as laying the foundation for its identity and said the next five decades would focus on industrialisation, security and economic growth.

“The first 50 years gave us our identity. The next 50 will define our greatness,” he said.