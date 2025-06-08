The federal government has declared Thursday a public holiday to commemorate the 2025 Democracy Day celebration.

Nigerians thus have two of the five days of the week as public holidays, as Monday was already declared a public holiday to mark the Islamic Eid-el-Kabir festival.

The latest holiday is contained in a statement by the Ministry of Interior’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mrs Ajani disclosed that the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while declaring the holiday on behalf of the federal government, congratulated Nigerians for an uninterrupted 26 years of civil rule.

“June 12 represents our historic journey to building a nation where truth and justice reign and peace is sustained and our future assured.

“The last 26 years tell the story of our resilience, strength and courage and a hope renewed than ever,” he said.

Mr Tunji-Ojo reiterated the commitment of the Renewed Hope government of President Bola Tinubu to the universal value of democracy that is based on freely-expressed will of the people in determining Nigeria’s political, economic, social and cultural systems.

Any holiday declared by the federal government affects all states as well as the private sector, except for essential services. Many private businesses, like grocery stores and some factories, however, work on public holidays.

