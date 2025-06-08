The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Delta Safe, in the month of May, discovered and destroyed 27 illegal refining sites with over 96 equipment.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Kangye said the troops also foiled oil theft worth over N31.4 million, including 77,530 litres of stolen crude oil,10,340 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 2,700 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and 1,240 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

According to him, other items recovered include outboard engines, pipes, pumping machines, drilling machines, horses, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and nine vehicles.

“Troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 21 crude oil cooking ovens, 34 dugout pits, 13 boats, one barge, one tug boat,40 storage tanks, and nine drums.

“Furthermore, 27 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered,” he said.

Mr Kangye said the troops also undertook anti-kidnapping and anti-criminality operations on 1 June, in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta.

According to him, three criminals were arrested, while some weapons and ammunition, as well as mobile phones, laptops, television sets, and a vehicle were recovered from them during the operations.

He said that the troops also apprehended 13 suspected vandals/criminals in Sapele, Aniocha North and Ugheli Local Government Areas of Delta, as well as Degema and Ekeremor Local Government Areas of Rivers and Bayelsa.

(NAN)

